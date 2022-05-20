MI vs DC: Prithvi Shaw likely to stage a comeback in Delhi Capitals' must-win encounter against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2022

If Delhi Capitals (DC) lose, they need to ensure their NRR don't take a hefty beating to be overhauled by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

The equation is simple. If Delhi Capitals (DC) beat the Mumbai Indians (MI), they take the final playoffs slot available for IPL 2022. If they lose, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) would have shoe-in into the next round, although the Capitals' better net run-rate may still save them provided it's not a heavy defeat.

Going through a transition phase, DC have played largely inconsistent cricket in the competition this far. But the Rishabh Pant led side have still kept their noses above the water, with seven victories from thirteen league games in IPL 2022.

Talk of a side going through transition after losing their core group, perhaps no other franchise have felt its effect more than MI, the five-time winners, who became the first team to crash out of the playoffs race and are set to end as wooden spooners.

Probable MI vs DC Playing XI

Mumbai Indians - Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Tim David, Tristan Stubbs, Ramandeep Singh, Daniel Sams, Sanjay Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mayank Markande, Riley Meredith

Delhi Capitals - Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed

MI vs DC Pitch Report and Venue Details

Deep into IPL 2022, the pitch at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai is expected to play dry for the spinners while retaining some of the spongy bounce associated with the ground. The dew plays its part as well.

In the previous game at the venue on Thursday (May 19), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) overhauled Gujarat Titans' (GT) 168/5 with nearly two overs left and eight wickets still intact.

Historically, pacers have relished their time in the middle more than spinners at the Wankhede. Pace has accounted for 68.9% of the wickets that have fallen at the venue in IPL 2022, encouraging teams to load themselves up with more pace options than other traditional Indian surfaces.

Three key questions for MI vs DC clash

Will Prithvi Shaw be back?

Sidelined for illness recently, DC's in-form opening batter Shaw is expected to be fine for the game against MI. With DC eyeing a victory to sail through to the playoffs, Shaw will also be desperate to stamp his authority.

Should Jasprit Bumrah be rested?

Ideally, yes. Bumrah should've infact been rested the moment MI's playoffs hopes ended for them to trial other options with the next season in mind. But the franchise didn't give their ace quick a breather. The five-time champions have tried to muster as many wins as possible by persisting with their tried and tested personnel, keeping Bumrah on the park for all their games.

Will DC definitely qualify if they win?

Yes. A straightforward win shall suffice for DC to make the final four, considering their NRR (+0.255) is significantly better than RCB (-0.253), their direct competitor for the final playoffs spot.

MI vs DC key matchups

Rohit Sharma vs Axar Patel

To counter the ever-elegent Sharma, DC should seriously consider using Patel upfront. With a healthy sample size of nearly 50 deliveries against him, left-arm spinner has gone for only 41 runs while averaging 20.5 for his two dismissals in IPL history.

Rishabh Pant vs Jasprit Bumrah

MI, too, have a positive match-up to feed over against DC. They can look to load up as much of Bumrah against opposition skipper and explosive batter Pant as possible. MI's ace quick has given away only 47 runs off his 42 balls against the left-hander in IPL cricket, while dismissing him six times.