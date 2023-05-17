'Did it for my father' - Fans applaud Mohsin Khan as he dedicates match-winning performance to his father

Mohsin Khan bowled a superb spell against Mumbai Indians (MI) in what was a crucial match for his team Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

The lanky pacer had to defend 11 runs in the final over, with Tim David and Cameron Green on the crease, and Mohsin did a terrific job, as he gave only 5 runs.

Mohsin’s other two overs were equally good, as he executed his plans brilliantly throughout his -over set. It was a fantastic performance in several ways, as things weren’t going right for Mohsin in recent times.

Mohsin had a massive break after the conclusion of the Indian Premier League (IPL) last year since he had to undergo major surgery on his bowling shoulder to remove the blood clots. He didn’t feature in the first half of the ongoing edition of the IPL, and when he did return, his fitness certainly wasn’t 100% to play a cricket game.

Even against MI, Mohsin looked half-fit while bowling, but he still managed to accomplish the job for his team. In the 3 overs, the 24-year-old conceded 26 runs while snaring a vital wicket of Nehal Wadhera in the match.

Mohsin Khan gives a shocking update after the game

After delivering a match-winning last over, Mohsin went to have a chat with the on-air experts in the commentary panel, where he gave a shocking health update about his father. Mohsin revealed that his father was admitted to ICU for 10 days due to a serious health issue.

“Been a tough time as I was injured, playing after a year. My father got discharged from the ICU yesterday, and he was in the hospital for the last 10 days, and I did it for him. He would have been watching,” stated Mohsin in the post-match talk.

Mohsin Khan dedicated this marvellous performance to his dad, who is on his way to recovery. It was indeed a shocking revelation by the speedster.

It is never easy to focus on cricket or anything in such situations. Not only did Mohsin keep his focus, but he also delivered for his team when LSG needed it the most, despite not being completely fit.

Here’s how social media reacted:

Lucknow Super Giants will face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their last league game at Eden Gardens. A win there will seal their place in the playoffs.

