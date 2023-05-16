WATCH: Suryakumar Yadav's trademark ramp goes wrong! Hits his own wickets with precision | LSG vs MI, IPL 2023

Yash Thakur scalped the prize wicket of the in-form batter Suryakumar Yadav in the 15th over of the second innings.

It was a massive wicket in the context of the game, as Suryakumar is known to change the game within a span of a few deliveries.

Yash Thakur scalped the prize wicket of the in-form batter Suryakumar Yadav in the 15th over of the second innings. It was a massive wicket in the context of the game, as Suryakumar is known to change the game within a span of a few deliveries.

Chasing a target of 178 on the slow surface of Ekana Cricket Stadium, Mumbai Indians were looking good by the end of the 14th over in what is a vital match for both teams to qualify for the playoffs. The openers - Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan - provided a brisk start to the innings, as they stitched an excellent partnership of 90 runs.

However, two quick wickets brought Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) back into the game. Still, with Suryakumar Yadav on the crease, no target is stiff, given the kind of skillsets he possesses.

Hence, Lucknow Super Giants needed to remove Suryakumar Yadav quickly. The impressive speedster Yash Thakur didn’t disappoint, as he got the wicket on just the first ball of his second spell.

Suryakumar Yadav gets out in an unusual way

In the process of increasing the current run rate, Suryakumar Yadav decided to take on the fast bowler right away and put him under pressure. However, the plan didn’t come off tonight.

Yash Thakur bowled a slower delivery just outside the off-stump line on a length, and Suryakumar Yadav went to play a scoop over the fine-leg region. Suryakumar has played them with precision in the last couple of years or so, and with the fielder inside the ring, the shot was on.



However, Suryakumar couldn’t hit it from the middle of the blade, and the ball hit straight to the stumps after a thick edge. The batter couldn’t believe it, and neither could anyone else following the game.

Yash Thakur managed to do what the great bowlers in the world cricket couldn’t; getting Suryakumar out off an unorthodox shot. This wicket changed the flow of the game as LSG got back into the game.

Also Read: 'This will probably end his journey with English cricket,' Former England great makes a massive statement on Jofra Archer

Suryakumar Yadav stood there in disbelief for a few seconds before going back to the pavilion. Yash Thakur can be proud of himself for dismissing a player like Suryakumar Yadav.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.