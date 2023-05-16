'This will probably end his journey with English cricket,' Former England great makes a massive statement on Jofra Archer

Jofra Archer’s cricketing career has been plagued by injuries, particularly the recurring elbow injury, which has troubled him severely in the past couple of years.

The exciting speedster has gone through multiple surgeries to heal his elbow, but the problem seems to be never-ending.

Jofra Archer’s cricketing career has been plagued by injuries, particularly the recurring elbow injury, which has troubled him severely in the past couple of years. The exciting speedster has gone through multiple surgeries to heal his elbow, but the problem seems to be never-ending.

While Jofra has tried making several comebacks after recovering, the wounded elbow has become problematic for him again and again. Now, in the latest update, Jofra Archer is set to miss the whole of the international summer for England due to the stress fracture in his right elbow.

Jofra Archer played only five games for the five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) before returning back home owning the same injury. The 28-year-old snared only 2 wickets while conceding runs at an economy rate of 9.50 in those five matches.

There is uncertainty about the return date of the premium fast bowler as of now. This is another setback for Jofra Archer, who showed some good signs regarding his fitness earlier in the year.

Kevin Pietersen wants Jofra Archer to prioritise the franchise cricket

Ever since the news of Jofra Archer broke out early in the day, several cricket experts and fans have expressed their disappointment on the matter. The former England batter, Kevin Pietersen, also did the same while also suggesting Jofra Archer choose franchise cricket over international cricket to manage his workload.

“I'm gutted for Jofra. Absolutely gutted. I think this will probably end his journey with English cricket,” wrote Kevin Pietersen in his Betway column.

“I know that there are reports around a franchise contract, and that would be the smartest thing for him to do now. Take six months to recover, select a few tournaments to play, and bowl at the speed of light for a few months of the year. He would earn good money and still have a career in the game.”

Also Read: 'He isn’t firing,' Irfan Pathan criticises this star Gujarat Titans batter for below-par returns

While many fans and viewers might disagree, Kevin Pietersen has made a valid point regarding selecting to play in the leagues around the world. For someone like Jofra Archer, who is injury-prone, it is necessary to take smart decisions regarding his future, and prioritising league cricket will be that smart decision.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.