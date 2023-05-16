'He isn’t firing,' Irfan Pathan criticises this star Gujarat Titans batter for below-par returns

The former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan has made a massive statement on the star Gujarat Titans (GT) player, who is going through below-par form with the willow in IPL 2023.

According to Irfan, Gujarat Titans are facing a batting conundrum.

The former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan has made a massive statement on the star Gujarat Titans (GT) player, who is going through below-par form with the willow in IPL 2023. According to Irfan, Gujarat Titans are facing a batting conundrum.

The concerned player is the GT captain and all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who hasn’t been able to showcase his supreme batting expertise as consistently as he would have liked. On several occasions, Hardik has been dismissed cheaply, even on the good batting tracks, which is a cause of concern for an otherwise formidable Gujarat Titans.

In the 12 innings, Hardik Pandya has 289 runs at an average of 28.90 and a strike rate of 130.77, which are ordinary numbers for a batter of Hardik’s calibre. Hardik also tried to promote himself to No. 3 in the few matches midway through this season, but the move didn’t turn out to be fruitful, as he continued being underwhelming.

Hence, Gujarat Titans were compelled to bring Sai Sudharsan back into the fold, and the talented southpaw was slotted at No. 3 against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The ever-consistent Sai Sudharsan played a fine knock of 47 runs, including six boundaries and a maximum against the Orange army.

Irfan Pathan criticises Hardik Pandya for mediocre batting returns

Hardik Pandya is a key batter in the Gujarat Titans’ batting order, and his consistent runs are more than crucial for the defending champions. However, Hardik hasn’t really been able to rise to the occasion for his team with the bat.

No wonder Irfan Pathan didn’t hold himself back in calling out the substandard batting performance of Hardik Pandya in IPL 2023.

“Gujarat Titans are facing a batting conundrum at number 3. Hardik hasn’t been the one to live up to the expectations with the bat this year. But if he isn’t firing at number three, it will be tough for the team management to figure out whom to send on this position,” stated Irfan Pathan in a show with Star Sports.

Also Read: 'You have to nurture him,' GT assistant coach on the comeback of Yash Dayal after Rinku Singh's onslaught

Hardik Pandya also played a match-losing knock against Delhi Capitals (DC), where he couldn’t close the game despite remaining not out till the end. Hardik’s form is vital for Gujarat Titans, as the team reaches the playoffs.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.