'You have to nurture him,' GT assistant coach on the comeback of Yash Dayal after Rinku Singh's onslaught

Yash Dayal was in the doldrums after Rinku Singh did unbelievable stuff by hitting five consecutive sixes on the final five deliveries of the game between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Narendra Modi Stadium in the early phase of IPL 2023. The young left-arm pacer was in tatters following the onslaught, which is bound to happen with any player.

After the match, Yash Dayal lost weight and got severely ill from the trauma of what transpired on the ground that evening. After some days, Hardik Pandya confirmed that Yash was not fit enough to play mentally and physically.

The concerns regarding Yash Dayal were aplenty, as everyone wanted him to get over the incident and focus on the process ahead. After missing a few games for the team, Yash Dayal made a good comeback against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) last night, where he bowled decently.

Yash Daya’s return has pleased one and all, and, more importantly, he looked in good shape, which is really encouraging. The speedster would hope to only evolve from here on.

Mithun Manhas speaks up on Yash Dayal’s comeback

A massive credit for the quick revival of Yash Dayal goes to the captain and support staff of Gujarat Titans, who have been there for Yash at every step. The assistant coach of GT, Mithun Manhas, explains the role of the support members in a player’s career.

“A player is the direct product of the environment. You have to nurture him. It's like a flower. If there's something (wrong) with the flower, you just don't pluck it and throw it away. You need to nurture it. Similarly, you need to take care of the boys - physically and mentally,” stated Manhas in the post-match press conference following GT’s victory.

“You are like a family for two months. If you understand them and they trust you, there's nothing like that because then they will open up to you. Then it's easy to take care of them.”

In his comeback game, Yash Dayal conceded only 31 runs in his spell while scalping the wicket of Abhishek Sharma. With the team now qualified for the playoffs, Yash Dayal will have a role to play in the upcoming crucial games.

