'It's about the form of the player,' Brian Lara opens up on Umran Malik's exclusion

Umran Malik was dropped from the team after a short run of only seven games, which has triggered a lot of fans around.

The exciting speedster, Umran Malik, had a terrific season in the Indian Premier League (IPL) last year while featuring for the title winner in 2016 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). He bowled with great pace, which often threatened the opposition batters, and that high-end pace also compensated for his wayward lines and lengths at times.

However, Umran Malik looked completely off-colour in the first half of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League, as he bowled too many bad deliveries throughout his spell, and, more importantly, his speed was also relatively low compared to his normal standards. Consequently, Umran Malik was dropped from the team after a short run of only seven games, which has triggered a lot of fans around.

There have been talks about the unfair treatment of Umran Malik by the SRH team management, and rightly so. While Umran might not have been that good initially, dropping him midway through the tournament was completely unnecessary.

Moreover, the usage of Umran has also been improper, as the current SRH captain Aiden Markram tried to use him in the worst possible way. Markram failed to allot the ideal set of overs for Umran Malik and also didn’t provide proper field placements either.

Brian Lara opens up on the exclusion of Umran Malik

The head coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad, Brian Lara, has now opened up on the exclusion of Umran Malik, for which the whole team received a lot of flak. Lara stated that the form of Umran Malik during the initial phase of the season had a major role in his expunction from the team.

“You just have to look at the form of the player. We have great expectations of Umran, and he has got Dale Steyn to work with. But we have to play each game to win,” explained Lara following SRH’s loss over Gujarat Titans (GT) last night.

“We have to put our best eleven out on the field. And now, with the Impact Player, our best 12. It's strictly on the fact that it's about the form of the player that we look at before picking the team.”

There is no doubt that Umran Malik is one of the most talented pacers in the nation at the moment. With someone like Dale Steyn available to guide him, Umran will certainly overcome this rough phase and get back to his original best.

