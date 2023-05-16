Mumbai Indians player ruled out of international summer after scans reveal recurrence of injury

The player integral to the five-time IPL champions has been sidelined for another lengthy period amidst persistent injury issue.

Mumbai Indians (MI) maybe standing on the verge of playoffs qualification in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), but the five-time champions have an unpleasent news to deal with around one of their first-choice cricketers.

Rohit Sharma and company would be disappointed to know that one of their ace speedsters Jofra Archer has drowned further in the persistent injury blip his career has been plagued with for quite some time now.

Archer, who was sidelined from IPL 2023 after a latest surgical procedure on his elbow, has been now been ruled out of the forthcoming England international summer entirely.

The young seamer would've hoped to undergo rehab and take part in the marquee Ashes series against arch-rivals Australia. However, those plans now stand shattered into pieces by the "recurrence of a stress fracture to his right elbow," the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed in a statement.

Jofra Archer out of English summer with persistent elbow injury

After going through a third set of surgical process for his elbow injury during his mid-season IPL 2023 break in Belgium, Jofra Archer had been ruled out of MI's campaign as the ECB took the cricketer under its wings and put him through fresh scans.

The intention was to ensure Archer can enter a fresh rehabilitation process at the earliest and be ready in time for the Ashes summer depending on his recovery. But the ECB medical staff has determined the recovery period to encompass the next three months as England now dearly wish for the cricketer's well being in time for the 50-overs World Cup in India in October-November.

"Jofra Archer has been ruled out for the rest of the summer after recent scans revealed he has sustained a recurrence of a stress fracture to his right elbow. He will now spend time with the England and Sussex medical teams, who will work on his injury management," the ECB statement reads.

Also Read - 'See them in Blue at the top of the order...': Tom Moody backs this pair to open for India

Archer has held a sporadic presence in competitive cricket since first hitting the bump with his elbow issue in March 2021, from when he missed the game until late last year in a long recovery trail. The cricketer had made an impressive comeback on a limited-overs trip to South Africa before getting on board with the Mumbai franchise for IPL 2023.