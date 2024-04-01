Former KKR and CSK players want MS Dhoni to bat up the order in IPL 2024

Former Australian legends Brett Lee and Shane Watson hailed MS Dhoni for his fiery knock and want him to bat higher up the order for CSK in the remainder of IPL 2024.

Chennai Super Kings former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni recently showcased his batting prowess during the team’s recent match against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Former Australian legends Brett Lee and Shane Watson hailed MS Dhoni for his fiery knock. While chasing a high target of 192, Chennai Super Kings relied on their former captain to lead the team towards the win.

The Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam turned into a sea of yellow as thousands of Chennai Super Kings fans showed up in the stadium despite the ground being an adopted Home to Delhi Capitals for two matches in IPL 2024.

The wicket-keeper batter played a phenomenal knock of 37 runs off 16 runs with a strike rate of 231.25 while giving a glimpse of the vintage MS Dhoni shots. Dhoni smashed four boundaries and three sixes which left the fans electrified in a next to impossible run chase as Delhi Capitals won the match by 20 runs.

Also Read: "Same beast after 20 years": Fans awestruck after MS Dhoni's late carnage almost snatch CSK victory

Brett Lee urges Gaikwad to promote MS Dhoni in CSK lineup for IPL 2024

After the match against Delhi Capitals, in a conversation with JioCinema, the Former Australian pacer Brett Lee requested the Chennai Super Kings captain to promote MS Dhoni in the batting order and let the fans witness more of his batting.

"He was on tonight, he was not rusty. I do want more from him in terms of batting. Get yourself up the order. He is outstanding, his brain is still nice and sharp, CSK please get MS Dhoni up the order”, Brett Lee said.

Further further in the conversation, the former Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Shane Watson lauded MS Dhoni and called his last shot of the innings which went for a six, as one of the best he has played. Watson also heaped praises to the 42 year old for the shot he played over the covers.

Telegram Group Join Now