'I'll always be there for CSK' - MS Dhoni drops a big hint on his retirement plan

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated Gujarat Titans (GT) in Qualifier 1 to enter the Final for the 10th time in the Indian Premier League (IPL). CSK are a difficult unit to defeat at home, and they again showed why.

The CSK captain MS Dhoni was absolutely terrific with his on-field tactics, as his every decision turned out to be fruitful against the defending champions. Dhoni’s usage of his bowlers was as good as it could get, whereas his field placements were nothing less than a thing of beauty, as it seemed like he could read the batters’ minds before the delivery of each ball.

MS Dhoni’s on-field tactics were never in doubt, and on Tuesday night, the legendary captain again showed that captaincy does matter even in fast-moving T20 cricket. It’s just the MS magic that creates things automatically, and that magic is the reason why the CSK fans and well-wishers want Dhoni to continue leading the side as long as he can in the cash-rich league.

The retirement of MS Dhoni is inevitable. Sooner or later, it is bound to come, and during the post-match interview, Dhoni was again asked the same repetitive question regarding his future plans.

MS Dhoni gives a massive update on his retirement from the league

The interviews of MS Dhoni conducted by veteran broadcaster Harsha Bhogle are nothing less than gold. After the CSK’s victory, which sealed their place in another Final, Harsha Bhogle had a long chat with Dhoni in the post-match presentation, where he asked whether Dhoni is coming back here next year.

“I don't know. I have 8-9 months to decide. The small auction will be around December. So why to take that headache right now? I have ample time to decide. But I will always be there for CSK, whether it's in the playing form or sitting somewhere outside,” stated MS Dhoni.

The World Cup winning captain MS Dhoni also revealed that his body takes a heavy toll, and he has to start preparing quite early for the tournament.

“I don't really know. Frankly, it takes a heavy toll. I have been out of home for literally four months now. January 31 was the time when I got out of work. It takes a lot, but I have ample time to decide.”

