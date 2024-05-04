MS Dhoni explains why he was touching the World Cup trophy in BCCI office

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has revealed the reason behind him touching the ICC ODI World Cup 2011 trophy in the new BCCI office

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has broken his silence and has exclusively revealed the reason behind him touching the ICC ODI World Cup 2011 trophy in the new BCCI office. A few weeks ago, Chennai Super Kings former captain MS Dhoni had made headlines as he was spotted in a short reunion with the ICC ODI World Cup 2011 trophy in the BCCI office.

MS Dhoni marked his visit to the Indian cricket board’s new office in Mumbai and was spotted having a glimpse at the Indian trophy cabinet for the ICC events trophies.

Notably, India has bagged four ICC trophies, the ICC ODI World Cup 1983 Trophy, won under the leadership of the veteran Indian cricketer Kapil Dev while all the other three trophies have come under the leadership of MS Dhoni, the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2007 trophy, ODI World Cup 2011 trophy and the Champions trophy 2013 trophy.

In a recent promotional event, MS Dhoni addressed the fans' questions about the thoughts that came lashing into his head while looking at the trophy during his reunion with the 2011 ODI World Cup trophy at the Wankhede.

The former Indian captain initially took a dig at the fans for the question and asked who asked it and later revealed that he visited the newly renovated BCCI office in Mumbai to check out what all is new in the office. Dhoni further disclosed that he spotted the marquee tournament’s trophy to have been kept a little tilted than the others and he was adjusting and fixing the trophy like the others.

Watch the video here

Dhoni - "The WC trophy was slightly tilted so I just fixed it 😁" pic.twitter.com/0FjFRlO1zv — MAHIYANK™ (@Mahiyank_78) May 3, 2024





MS Dhoni 🤝 World Cup Trophy



Made for each other❤️



📌 BCCI HQ | @msdhoni | #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/4Bak4bG7pA — BCCI (@BCCI) April 13, 2024



Amidst the ongoing 17th season of the Indian Premier League, MS Dhoni was spotted at the BCCI office looking at the Indian Trophies and signing his posters and jerseys in the office. The BCCI previously shared a video on the board’s official social media accounts, with MS Dhoni’s 91* (his score in the final match of ODI World Cup 2011 against Sri Lanka), followed by the Indian captain’s glimpse entering a room with his Indian cap kept alongside his Chennai Super Kings cap.

MS Dhoni’s iconic six at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to lead India towards their second ODI World Cup trophy remains as a sweet memory in the hearts of the fans. The wicket-keeper batter continues to entertain and play for his fans in the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2024.