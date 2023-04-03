WATCH: Dhoni's consecutive sixes in the last over light up Chepauk

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their second game of the tournament. LSG captain KL Rahu won the toss and asked CSK to bat first. Chennai have posted a huge total of 217/7 in their 20 overs.

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway provided a brisk start to the team. Gaikwad amassed 57 off 31 deliveries, which included three fours and four sixes. Meanwhile, Devon Conway played well for his 47 off 29 balls with the help of 5 fours and two sixes. The other batters also chipped in crucial runs.

MS Dhoni hits two maximums in the last over of the innings

While the other batters did a brilliant job, MS Dhoni stole the limelight in the last over of the innings. He came in the 20th over after the dismissal of Ravindra Jadeja and hit two massive sixes straightaway off Mark Wood.

Firstly, Mark Wood bowled a back-of-a-length ball on the wide lines, and Dhoni made the most of the offered width. He slashed hard over the third man and got ample power to earn a six. The second six was off a good delivery. Wood bowled a short ball outside the off-stump, but Dhoni dispatched it over square leg to hit his second consecutive six. This shot was all about his sheer power and muscle.

Dhoni is a crowd favourite, and he has again his fans given them something to cheer about. Those two sixes got the loudest roar in a game which saw some beautiful shots throughout.

These two sixes helped CSK finish the innings on a high note. Even in the last game, Dhoni gave final touches in the last over. Over the years, Dhoni has earned himself a tag of a ‘finisher’, and he yet again proved who is the boss when it comes to finishing the innings.