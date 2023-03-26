Dhoni's role in resolving the tiff between CSK management and Ravindra Jadeja comes to light

Ravindra Jadeja opens up about why he was unhappy with the CSK management last season.

The official Twitter account of the four-time champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has expressed excitement about the return of their all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and his reunion with the "Yellow Army" in the Tamil Nadu capital of Chennai.

According to a Cricbuzz report, the Indian spinner was reintegrated into the team by the Chennai-based team. Before the "air of misunderstanding" was resolved, Dhoni and CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan had a "free, frank, and long" one-on-one discussion. Jadeja reportedly opened up about what irritated him and what he anticipated moving ahead with the squad.

Why was Ravindra Jadeja annoyed with the CSK management?

Ravindra Jadeja was chosen as CSK's captain before the commencement of the IPL 2022 season. The four-time winners, however, ended ninth in the 10-team standings with 10 defeats and only 4 victories because he was unable to inspire the group to function efficiently. Jadeja's departure from the training was reported to be a rib issue, but this was not accepted or believed by the management. The fact that CSK unfollowed Jadeja and that the southpaw deleted all of his postings on the team contributed to the rumors as well.

Jadeja had performed poorly as well, taking five wickets with an economy rate of 7.52 and scoring 116 runs at an average of 19. Due to this, CSK removed him of his captaincy in the middle of the season and appointed MS Dhoni as the skipper. Jadeja disclosed what annoyed him and what he anticipated for the future during the chat, which took place before he entered the CSK camp. According to the reports of Cricbuzz Jadeja was frustrated for two reasons, including the loss of his captaincy and his inability to perform at his best. Although Jadeja was one of the first players retained by CSK before the IPL 2023 auction.

Did Dhoni's comments irk Jadeja?

Dhoni's comments after taking over the captaincy from Jadeja may have irritated him. He said, "I think Jadeja knew last season he'd be captaining this year. For the first two games, I oversaw his work and let him be later. After that, I insisted he'd take his own decisions and responsibility for them. Once you become captain, it means a lot of demands come in. But it affected his mind as the tasks grew. I think captaincy burdened his prep and performances.”

Dhoni and Viswanathan highlighted to Jadeja how captaincy was impeding his ability to play for the team, and the all-rounder is claimed to have grasped what was conveyed to him. Jadeja, who was in Chennai for the third and final ODI against Australia on March 22, returned to the city the next day and joined the CSK camp. CSK will start of their campaign against defending champions Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on March 31, 2023.