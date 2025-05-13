3 Key Overseas Players Who Might Not Return For Mumbai Indians When IPL 2025 Resumes

Mumbai Indians overseas player availability could become a concern ahead of the business end of the IPL 2025 season. With the tournament resuming on May 17, a few of their key international names may not return due to national commitments or scheduling conflicts. Mumbai Indians schedule which includes some key matches that will affect their playoffs chances in IPL 2025.

Let’s take a closer look at three overseas players who are unlikely to be part of Mumbai’s squad for the remainder of the season.

Mumbai Indians Overseas Player Availability: Major Questions Ahead Of IPL 2025 Restart

The Mumbai Indians overseas player availability situation is fluid, with the tournament resuming just days before multiple international series begin. As things stand, at least three players are unlikely to return. The team will be forced to explore new combinations if these absences are confirmed. Here’s a breakdown of the major players in question.

Ryan Rickelton – WTC Final Likely Priority

South African wicketkeeper-batter Ryan Rickelton, who was among the more promising MI overseas recruits this season, is expected to be named in South Africa’s squad for the World Test Championship Final starting June 11. With the IPL final scheduled for June 3, and South Africa beginning camp preparations beforehand, Rickelton is unlikely to return. South Africa take on Zimbabwe in a four-day warm-up game in Sussex before the WTC final and it starts on June 3, the day the IPL 2025 final is set to be played.

His absence will reduce Mumbai’s left-handed batting depth and force a rethink in the middle order, especially if replacements aren’t approved.

Corbin Bosch – In Contention for South Africa WTC Squad

Corbin Bosch, who replaced the injured Lizaad Williams during the early phase of IPL 2025, is also reportedly in the mix to be added as a reserve seamer in South Africa’s WTC Final squad. While not a guaranteed selection, if Bosch is named, Mumbai Indians overseas player availability will take another hit — especially with Williams already ruled out and Bosch showing promise as a bowling enforcer and late-order hitter.

Will Jacks – England Series Clashes Loom

England batter Will Jacks is likely to be selected for the ODI series vs West Indies, which begins May 29 — just as the IPL playoffs kick off. Given that England’s white-ball core is expected to be retained for the entire three-match series (May 29, June 1, June 3), Jacks may not return to IPL 2025 at all.

If he does return, it will be for just one or two league matches, and even that remains uncertain. His potential absence dents Mumbai’s flexibility in the top order and adds to the Mumbai Indians overseas player availability concerns. Reece Topley is another concern, but he may not be named in the England squad for the West Indies series.

Mumbai Indians Overseas Player Availability: What It Means Going Forward

With Ryan Rickelton, Corbin Bosch, and Will Jacks all facing probable absences, the Mumbai Indians overseas player availability situation could become a major headache as IPL 2025 resumes. The team might need to rely more on the likes of Trent Boult, Mitchell Santner, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Reece Topley, and Bevon Jacobs — provided they are fit and available.

The Mumbai Indians overseas player availability will directly influence their team balance and playoff push. As things stand, MI might head into the final leg of the league stage with a very different-looking XI than they started with — and depth from their Indian core will now be tested like never before.

Mumbai Indians (MI) – 4th Place, 7W-5L

The five-time champions are well-placed, but not safe yet.

IPL 2025 playoffs chances: ✅ 77.6%

✅ 77.6% Top 2 finish: 🔝 17.6%

Remaining fixtures:

vs DC (May 21)

vs PBKS (May 26)

What they need:

2 wins to almost ensure qualification

Must win both for a good shot at Top 2

Face direct rivals in both games

FAQ – Mumbai Indians Overseas Player Availability

Is Ryan Rickelton available for Mumbai Indians as IPL 2025 returns?

No. Rickelton is expected to be named in South Africa’s WTC Final squad, which begins on June 11. With national preparations starting before the IPL final on June 3, he is unlikely to return for the remainder of the season.

Is Corbin Bosch available for Mumbai Indians as IPL 2025 returns?

Unlikely. Bosch is in contention to be picked as a reserve pacer in South Africa’s WTC Final squad. If selected, he will not be available for the rest of IPL 2025.

Is Will Jacks available for Mumbai Indians as IPL 2025 returns?

Unlikely. Will Jacks is expected to be picked for England’s ODI series against West Indies, which clashes with the IPL playoffs (May 29–June 3). He is not expected to return.

Is Trent Boult available for Mumbai Indians as IPL 2025 returns?

Yes. Boult has no reported national duties during this period and is expected to be available for MI when the tournament resumes.

Is Mitchell Santner available for Mumbai Indians as IPL 2025 returns?

Yes. Santner is likely to be available as New Zealand do not have immediate international fixtures that would conflict with the IPL schedule.

Is Mujeeb ur Rahman available for Mumbai Indians as IPL 2025 returns?

Yes. Mujeeb, who came in as a replacement for the injured Allah Ghazanfar, is expected to be available for the rest of the IPL season.

Is Reece Topley available for Mumbai Indians as IPL 2025 returns?

Uncertain. While Topley hasn’t been confirmed in England’s ODI squad yet, he could be picked. If selected, he may miss the playoffs. His availability remains to be seen.

Is Bevon Jacobs available for Mumbai Indians as IPL 2025 returns?

Yes. There are no known international commitments for Bevon Jacobs at the moment. He is expected to be available for the remainder of the tournament.

