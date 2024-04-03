CSK's overseas pacer set to miss upcoming IPL 2024 match: Reports

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings started their IPL 2024 campaign with two wins in a row. It seemed like they are a formidable side with all the bases covered before their streak was brought to an end by Delhi Capitals. But with two wins in three games, CSK are still in a good position and will look to get back to winning ways.

Chennai's next match will be an away fixture against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Sunrisers have a powerful batting line-up which can destroy any opposition bowling attack on its day as they showed against Mumbai Indians recently. But just before their next game, CSK have been dealt with a huge blow.

Mustafizur Rahman set to miss upcoming IPL 2024 match

Left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman is set to miss the team's next IPL match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. According to the reports, Mustafizur has returned to Bangladesh to sort out his US Visa, along with the rest of the travelling contingent, for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Mustafizur Rahman is one of the premier bowlers of the Bangladesh team. He is likely to play a key role for them in the upcoming T20 World Cup. Since the T20 World Cup 2024 will take place in the West Indies and USA, Mustafizur's visa is believed to be the utmost priority for the Bangladesh Cricket Board.

The left-arm pacer's unavailability can be a serious blow to CSK who will play SRH in a batting-friendly pitch at Hyderabad. In those pitches, Mustafizur's cutters could have proved to be vital. Mustafizur Rahman and Matheesha Pathirana were proving to be a deadly combination at the death for Chennai Super Kings but this combination will be broken for atleast one game.

Telegram Group Join Now

Rahman is the highest wicket-taker in the tournament so far with 7 wickets in three matches at an average of 15.14. His cutters have proved to be a lethal weapon on Chennai's wickets. In the season's opening match against RCB, Mustafizur was adjudged the Player of the Match for his spell of 4/29.

Also read: 'Aaya Ram, Gaya Ram': Former KKR player lambasts Glenn Maxwell for his poor performances in IPL 2024

CSK could bring back the mystery spinner Maheesh Theekshana into the playing XI in place of Rahman. They also have the option to bring back left-arm seamer Mukesh Choudhary if they need a fast bowling replacement.

Mustafizur Rahman is the only Bangladesh player who attracted a bid in the IPL 2024 auction. It is also believed that the left-arm quick could miss the team's next match against Kolkata Knight Riders on April 8 if the issue doesn't get sorted out in time.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.