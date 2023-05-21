WATCH: Nicholas Pooran dancing on a Punjabi Song in LSG dressing room breaks the internet!

The West Indies and Lucknow Super Giants aggressor was seen vibing to the Punjabi music during a gym session ahead of the playoffs stage of the IPL 2023.

Nicholas Pooran has made a terrific comeback to form for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). After facing question marks on his range and abilities following an indifferent run last year at the international stage, the West Indies maverick has come out all guns blazing throughout IPL 2023.

Pooran, who had an encouraging IPL 2022 for his previous franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), has only taken his impact value and overall game to the next level since finding a massive bid of INR 16 crores from the Lucknow franchise ahead of IPL 2023.

The 27-year-old has an impressive tally of 358 runs in 14 innings despite playing the challenging role of a middle-order aggressor for his new side, retaining a spectacular strike-rate of 173.79 with two half-centuries to his name. The left-hander has smashed away a whopping 26 sixes in the tournament so far.

As Lucknow approach the playoffs stage for the season, awaiting their opposition for the critical Eliminator scheduled for Wednesday (May 24) in Chennai, Nicholas Pooran's form and his powerhitting game makes him arguably the most important player on his team's playing sheet.

Nicholas Pooran seen vibing to Punjabi music

Given the blistering touch he finds himself in a time when LSG have continued their ascent in IPL 2023, Nicholas Pooran has plenty of reasons to feel relaxed and enjoy the remainder of his campaign for the new franchise.

The good mood that the cricketer has been in was visible through an amusing clip shared over Twitter by the Lucknow franchise where the Caribbean modern-day belter was seen vibing along to Punjabi music with his Indian teammates during a gym session.

Moooooooood right now 🕺💙 pic.twitter.com/H0A8kd1yHa — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) May 20, 2023



Pooran was seen dancing to the tunes of the famous Punjabi song 'Bolo Tara Rara' by popular singer Daler Mehndi at the sidelines of his gym session.

Joining him in the fun and dance were teammates Ravi Bishnoi and Krishnappa Gowtham, who, too, did the famous dance step associated with the song.