WATCH: Nitish Rana and Hrithik Shokeen involved in a heated conversation

Nitish Rana and Hrithik Shokeen were involved in a heated conversation after the latter dismissed him on a score of 5 in the 9th over of the game between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Shokeen probably used a few strong words in celebrations, which riled up the KKR captain. Things turned really tense after Nitish lost his temper while returning to the pavilion.

Mumbai Indians opted to bowl first in the afternoon game at their home ground. Despite losing two wickets in the powerplay, KKR got off to a rapid start - massive thanks to Venkatesh Iyer. However, the other batters couldn’t support him well, as they lost their wickets at regular intervals.

The KKR captain, Nitish Rana, came to bat at No. 4 after the dismissal of Rahmanullah Gurbaz. However, he couldn’t get going in a 10-ball stay. Hrithik Shokeen bowled a beautifully flighted delivery to dismiss Nitish Rana, who tried to break the shackles.



As soon as the substitute fielder Ramandeep Singh took the catch at long-on, Shokeen started to revel and probably uttered some unnecessary words, too, in the process. This infuriated Nitish Rana, who also replied back in anger. While their conversation was inaudible, Rana definitely vented out all his frustration on Shokeen before approaching back to the dugout.

The stand-in captain, Suryakumar Yadav, and the seasoned campaigner, Piyush Chawla, had to impede after Rana didn’t hold himself back. After a few minutes of the brawl, an enraged Rana finally left the ground.

As per the sources, Nitish Rana and Hrithik Shokeen don’t share a great camaraderie historically. The duo don’t talk much, even while playing for their domestic team Delhi. That might have played a role in the altercation today in a high-voltage game.

However, it was a needless brawl between Rana and Shokeen, which could have been avoided. What exactly transpired in the middle is unknown, but it was unnecessary by all means. This tussle can land both players in trouble, as the match referee will certainly take some action against these two players. A fine seems inevitable, with an acute warning attached to it.