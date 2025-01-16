News
Delhi Capitals Axar Patel appointed captain IPL 2025
Indian Premier League - IPL
January 16, 2025 - 7:00 pm

Not KL Rahul, Delhi Capitals Set to Appoint this Indian Star as Their Captain For IPL 2025

Prasenjiit Dey
Prasenjiit Dey
Delhi Capitals Axar Patel appointed captain IPL 2025

The Delhi Capitals are set to appoint all-rounder Axar Patel as their new captain heading into the IPL 2025 season, according to reports from ANI. This decision comes after a major reshuffle when the franchise released former captain Rishabh Pant ahead of the IPL 2025 Auction.

The Capitals also acquired seasoned players KL Rahul and Faf du Plessis during the recent mega auction, but Patel’s appointment as captain over proven leaders like Rahul and Du Plessis sums up the faith the management has in the all-rounder’s abilities.

Axar Patel, who has been a pivotal figure for the Capitals since joining in 2019, was retained by the franchise for ₹16.50 crore prior to the auction. His consistent performances with both bat and ball have made him a vital player for the team. In the previous IPL season, Patel scored 235 runs at an average of 29.38 and a strike rate of 131.28, along with claiming 11 wickets.

The decision to elevate Patel to the captaincy role has been met with approval from cricket analysts.

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra had previously expressed his support for Patel’s appointment, stating, “If you give me the option, I would say make Axar the captain. He is extremely underrated, very mature, fantastic performer, and he will run the team very well. He is someone who will command respect.

Also Read:

KL Rahul, acquired by the Capitals for ₹14 crore during the auction, was also considered a strong candidate for the captaincy. Rahul brings a wealth of experience, having previously led the Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL. However, the franchise’s management appears to have favoured continuity and internal leadership development by selecting Patel, who has been integral to the team’s core group.

The inclusion of Faf du Plessis, secured for ₹2 crore, adds further depth to the squad. While du Plessis boasts extensive leadership experience, including a successful stint as captain of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, it is anticipated that he will play a mentorship role, providing strategic insights and supporting Patel in his new leadership position.

Axar Patel was also named the Vice-captain of India’s T20I Side

Patel’s leadership potential has been evident in his recent appointment as vice-captain of the Indian T20I squad for the upcoming series against England. His ability to perform under pressure has played a key factor in his elevation to leadership roles.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by CricXtasy – Daily Cricket News and Updates (@cricxtasy)

By entrusting the captaincy to a player deeply familiar with the team’s culture and dynamics, Delhi Capitals aims to build a cohesive unit capable of mounting a serious challenge for their maiden IPL title.

As the 2025 IPL season approaches, the Capitals’ revamped leadership structure positions them as a formidable contender. The franchise and its supporters will be hopeful that Patel’s captaincy can inspire the team to new heights and ultimately secure the elusive championship.

