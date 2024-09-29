Overseas Star Likely to Lead LSG in IPL 2025, Says Former India Player

For the first time since their admission to the Indian Premier League (IPL), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) didn’t qualify for playoffs during the 2024 edition.

For the first time since their admission to the Indian Premier League (IPL), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) didn’t qualify for playoffs during the 2024 edition. Under KL Rahul’s leadership, LSG could only win seven games and ended in the seventh position with 14 points.

KL Rahul failed massively as a leader and a batter, and his personal performances played a crucial role in LSG’s poor run in the tournament. Further, Rahul’s altercation with the LSG owner following a heavy 10-wicket defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Hyderabad soured the relations between LSG and the owners.

A few reports suggest LSG might leave out KL Rahul ahead of the next edition, for they were dissatisfied with his performances, especially his strike rate, which was way below the tournament’s average. Rahul also met the LSG owner a few weeks back, where he reportedly expressed his wish to get retained ahead of the next season.

Given the quality in the squad, Rahul’s retention is unconfirmed for now, and even if they decide to keep him, the wicketkeeper batter won’t be the first retention. Better players are ahead in the pecking order who performed better than Rahul.

Nicholas Pooran will lead LSG, says Saba Karim

Former India player Saba Karim feels that while LSG will retain KL Rahul ahead of the auction, he might not be the captain. On Sports 18, Saba explained that Pooran has led sides in other T20 leagues and might be at the helm at LSG.

“Nicholas Pooran has to be the No. 1 pick for them. They do have some options but top of the game has to be KL Rahul if they want to continue with him. Whatever we have noticed, it seems like they would retain him. It has to be KL Rahul and Nicholas Pooran. We may see a change of guard at the top. So what about Nicholas Pooran because he has led sides in some of the other leagues.”

During IPL 2024, Pooran scored 499 runs at an average of 62.38 and a strike rate of 178.21 in 14 innings, including three fifties. While Rahul scored more runs, his strike rate was lower than other leading run-scorers, which has been the case in the previous few years.

It will be interesting to see whether LSG opt for Pooran as their new captain, given he hasn’t led in the league before. One thing is certain - Pooran will be among the first retentions of the franchise, especially after his performances in the last edition, and his recent form has also been top-notch.

