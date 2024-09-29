Former India Pacer feels KKR will not retain high-profile fast bowler heading into IPL 2025 Auction

The IPL retention rules are officially out, and fans and experts have started forming combinations for each team.

While each side has the problem of chalking down their preferred retentions, the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) might find it harder than several other teams.

They had a quality unit in the previous edition that played like a well-oiled machine and emerged as the best team in the competition. Each player performed their specific role consistently throughout the edition, which allowed the team to find a settled combination early in the season.

However, the mega auction will compel them to remove a few first-choice players and break that settled combination. Unfortunately, the big auction has come at the worst possible time for the Knight Riders, who will be sweating to pin down their retentions.

From batters to bowlers to all-rounders, KKR had a strong core and will have to find a way to retain as much of that core as possible, even though it’s impossible to keep everyone. They are so strong that even their captain Shreyas Iyer isn’t a certain retention, which depicts how hard it will be for the management to choose specific players.

RP Singh feels KKR will not retain Mitchell Starc heading into IPL 2025 Auction

Former India pacer RP Singh has opined that KKR won’t retain Mitchell Starc ahead of the IPL 2025 auction. On Colors Cineplex, RP explained that Starc’s recent performances might play a role in his release.

“They will not have the temptation of Mitchell Starc, that's what I feel, because even last year, he made an impact only in the big matches, and his recent performances have not been that good either. So I don't feel KKR will think about Mitchell Starc.”

Mitchell Starc took 17 wickets at an average of 26.12 and a strike rate of 14.76 in 13 innings, including a four-wicket haul, in IPL 2024. While underwhelming during the league stage, Starc came in full flow during playoffs and churned out match-winning performances.

But using an overseas slot for him might not be wise, given it will cost KKR a lot more. His price surged during the last edition due to a mini-auction, but Starc won’t fetch as big as in IPL 2024.

