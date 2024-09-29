Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) set to make three shock releases ahead of the IPL 2025 auction

We look at three shock releases SRH might make ahead of the IPL 2025 auction.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) were the second-best team in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, coming second to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). They had an explosive batting lineup and a well-rounded bowling attack that performed exceptionally well.

However, ahead of the mega auction, they will have to take a few tough calls and break the team combination. Maybe the big auction has come at the worst possible time for SRH.

Aiden Markram

When SRH announced Aiden Markram as their captain for IPL 2023, they had high hopes for him. However, his captaincy returns and his personal form took a massive hit, and he was removed from captaincy the next season.

His performances weren’t adequate to use an overseas slot for him, and SRH also have better players to retain. Expect SRH to remove him before the mega auction.

Mayank Agarwal

Mayank Agarwal was another player who disappointed massively in the previous cycle and couldn’t churn out consistent performances. In two seasons with Sunrisers Hyderabad, he scored 334 runs at an average of 23.85 and a strike rate of 125.09, including a fifty, in 14 innings.

Given the quality of other Indian players in the squad, Agarwal won’t find a spot in the retention list. Maybe he should have performed to press a case.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Probably the biggest decision SRH will have to make is leaving out Bhuvneshwar Kumar, their most loyal player. SRH have T Natarajan as a better option than him, and Bhuvneshwar has shown some signs of regression lately.

If he comes into the auction, his value might not be as high as in the previous editions due to his age. While Bhuvneshwar still has a lot to offer, SRH might release him, and if they want, they can re-bid for him in the auction.

