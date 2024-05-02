Former India cricketer slams MS Dhoni for refusing a single to Daryl Mitchell in CSK's defeat to PBKS

MS Dhoni had refused to take a single in the last over of CSK's innings when Daryl Mitchell was at the non-striker's end.

During the match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings on Wednesday (May 1), MS Dhoni refused to take an easy single on offer. Such incidents are not new to cricket if there is any tailender batting on the other end. But this time, it was Daryl Mitchell, who was at the non-striker's end.

This happened during the third ball of the last over of CSK's innings. Fast bowler Arshdeep Singh bowled a low full toss outside off stump. Dhoni sliced the shot off the toe-end of the bat high in the air. But the ball landed well in front of the long off fielder. Daryl Mitchell, who was at the non-striker's end, took off for the run.

But Mitchell turned back after watching Dhoni not commit to the single at all. As a result, Mitchell completed the single, then turned around, and returned back to the non-striker'e end. So, Mitchell completed two runs but CSK were not given any runs as Dhoni was not interested to get off the strike.

Irfan Pathan slams MS Dhoni for refusing a single to Daryl Mitchell

Former India allrounder Irfan Pathan has criticized MS Dhoni for not giving a single to Daryl Mitchell. While speaking to Star Sports, Pathan was asked to give his views on Dhoni's knock. Pathan questioned Dhoni's refusal to take the single by arguing that Mitchell is an international player as well and Dhoni could have avoided it.

"You will definitely talk about the six since MS Dhoni has a huge fan following. People love him a lot. However, the sort of knock he played, more was expected from him," Pathan said.

"He shouldn't have done that (refusing a single). This is a team game. Don't do that in a team game. The other guy is also an international player. If he had been a bowler, I would have understood it for sure. You have done that with Jadeja and with Mitchell as well. You don't need to do that. He could have avoided it," Pathan opined.

Pathan also lauded Punjab Kings' tactics of using the spinner Rahul Chahar in the 19th over of the game. Dhoni managed just 2 runs off the 4 balls he faced from Chahar. The legspinner also picked up the wicket of Moeen Ali in his over.

"Curran getting a spinner to bowl the 19th over was a masterstroke because considering the form MS Dhoni is in, he could have taken the game way forward in those two overs. He could have scored 30 runs in two overs but they didn't allow him to do that," Pathan added.

MS Dhoni was dismissed off the last ball of the innings for 14 runs off 11 balls. he hit a four and a six during his cameo. This was also Dhoni's first six at Chepauk this year. Punjab's spinners Harpreet Brar and Rahul Chahar produced combined match figures of 4-33 in 8 overs and did not concede a single boundary during their respective spells.

Chennai Super Kings scored 162-7 in 20 overs, which was chased down by Punjab Kings easily with 13 balls to spare. For Punjab Kings, Jonny Bairstow scored 46 runs off 30 balls while Rilee Rossouw made 43 runs off 23 balls.

