PBKS Player Retention List for IPL 2023: All the players released and retained by Punjab Kings ahead of mini-auction

A look at players retained and released by the 2014 runners-up Punjab Kings ahead of the IPL 2023 mini auctions.

Punjab Kings finished sixth in IPL 2022.

The change in captaincy and various other personnel at the IPL 2022 mega auction didn’t quite benefit the Punjab Kings instantly, as they finished sixth in the points table with seven wins and as many defeats in the league stage.

Liam Livingstone added a much needed spark to the middle order, as did Bhanuka Rajapaksha in the limited opportunities he got, but skipper Mayank Agarwal’s own uninspiring form left much to be desired at the top. Kagiso Rabada stood out as usual, finishing the third-highest wicket taker in the tournament, the highest among quicks, while Rahul Chahar too, was impactful with his wrist-spin.

Punjab Kings failed to seize key moments at crucial junctures, which ultimately cost the a spot in the playoffs. They have made a big call in letting go skipper Mayank Agarwal, with Shikhar Dhawan set to take over in the role.

PBKS Players Released

Mayank Agarwal, Odean Smith, Vaibhav Arora, Benny Howell, Ishan Porel, Ansh Patel, Prerak Mankad, Sandeep Sharma, Writtick Chatterjee

PBKS Players Retained

Shikhar Dhawan (capt), Shahrukh Khan, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Raj Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar

Players Traded In by PBKS

NA

Players Traded Out by PBKS

NA

Final PBKS Squad ahead of IPL 2023 Auction

Shikhar Dhawan (capt), Shahrukh Khan, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Raj Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar

Purse remaining: INR 32.2 crore

Overseas slots remaining: 3

PBKS Staff for IPL 2022

Anil Kumble, Director Of Cricket Operations And Head Coach

Julian Wood, Batting Consultant

Damien Wright, Bowling Coach

Jonty Rhodes, Assistant Coach

Prabhakar Bairgond, Assistant Fielding Coach

Adrian Le Roux, Strength And Conditioning Coach

Avinash Vaidya, General Manager – Cricket Operations

Ashish Tuli, Team Analyst

Andrew Leipus, Physio

Sankar Raj Gopal, Cricket Consultant

Dr Srinand Srinivas, Team Doctor And Chief Covid Consultant

Shravan Kumbagowdana, Assistant Physiotherapist

Dr Swaroop Anant Savanur, Mental Conditioning Coach

Naresh Kumar, Masseur

Retention Verdict

Punjab Kings decided to let go Mayank Agarwal, their captain last season, and West Indies all-rounder Odean Smith among others. They have named Shikhar Dhawan as their captain, and would be keen on seeking a quality international all-rounder, having let go Odean Smith. They could be one of the teams going all out for Ben Stokes or Sam Curran or both in the mini-auction, and have a healthy purse remaining to do that.

They'd also be keen on adding more fire-power to their middle-order to assist Liam Livingstone, and perhaps a wrist-spinner as a back-up for Rahul Chahar.