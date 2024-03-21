Can experienced campaigners do the heavy lifting for Punjab Kings (PBKS) in IPL 2024?

Punjab Kings (PBKS) are one of the four teams not to win the title yet in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Punjab Kings (PBKS) - Team Profile

Owners: KPH Dream Cricket Private Limited

Captain: Shikhar Dhawan

Coach: Trevor Bayliss

Previous edition: 8th

Title: None

While they played quality cricket in patches last season, PBKS again had a similar run in IPL 2023. They won only six of their 14 games and attained 12 points in the league stage.

Aajao fer dhol valeyo! 🕺



Consequently, PBKS failed to qualify for playoffs again and ended in the eighth position in the points table. The Punjab-based franchise made some notable signings in the IPL 2024 auction to cover a few loopholes. They have a few exciting players in the squad and will look to perform better than the previous edition.

Shikhar Dhawan, an IPL veteran, will lead the team again. Trevor Bayliss will be at the helm of the coaching department. Last year, Punjab Kings progressed impressively, and this duo would hope to take the team forward in the right direction.

Complete PBKS Squad for IPL 2024

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Matthew Short, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Sikandar Raza, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh, Harshal Patel, Chris Woakes, Ashutosh Sharma, Vishwanath Pratap Singh, Shashank Singh, Tanay Thyagarajann, Prince Choudhary, Rilee Rossouw

Team News (Injuries and replacements)

Punjab Kings don’t have any injury or unavailability concerns yet.

Probable PBKS Playing XI for IPL 2024

Bat 1st Field 1st Shikhar Dhawan (c) Shikhar Dhawan (c) Jonny Bairstow Jonny Bairstow Prabhsimran Singh Atharva Taide Atharva Taide Liam Livingstone Liam Livingstone Jitesh Sharma (wk) Jitesh Sharma (wk) Sam Curran Sam Curran Harpreet Brar Harpreet Brar Harshal Patel Harshal Patel Nathan Ellis Nathan Ellis Rahul Chahar Rahul Chahar Arshdeep Singh Impact Sub: Prabhsimran Singh OUT Arshdeep Singh IN Impact Sub: Arshdeep Singh OUT Prabhsimran Singh IN

Strengths

Punjab Kings have two solid and consistent IPL openers in Shikhar Dhawan and Jonny Bairstow. While Bairstow didn’t have a great IPL 2022, he is a quality batter and can win matches singlehandedly.

PBKS can maintain an RHB-LHB combination throughout the batting order.

PBKS have several consistent boundary-hitters in their batting unit.

PBKS have depth in the batting order.

On paper, Punjab Kings have several seasoned campaigners in their squad.

PBKS have decent backups for their regular starters in the squad.

Weaknesses

Punjab Kings’ overseas players have been inconsistent at times.

PBKS lack a spin-hitter in the middle order. Atharva Taide, Liam Livingstone, and Sam Curran can be agitated by spinners, while Jitesh Sharma might not face ample spin due to batting in the lower order.

PBKS don’t have a proven pace-hitter in the lower order. While Sam Curran is a decent batter, he is not a consistent boundary-scorer against quality pace bowling. Jitesh Sharma might have to bat out of position and do finishing duties.

PBKS don’t have quality spinners who can provide breakthroughs consistently. Rahul Chahar had an abysmal IPL 2023, while Harpreet Brar is not a wicket-taker. The other options available in the squad don’t have much experience at this level.

While PBKS have prominent names in their squad, most of them are inconsistent and often concede too many runs. Arshdeep Singh, Sam Curran, and Harshal Patel were all expensive in IPL 2023.

PBKS’ IPL 2024 Fixtures/Schedule

PBKS vs DC - 23rd March, 3:30 PM IST

RCB vs PBKS - 25th March, 7:30 PM IST

LSG vs PBKS - 30th March, 7:30 PM IST

GT vs PBKS - 4th April, 7:30 PM IST

IPL 2024 Season Prediction

Undoubtedly, Punjab Kings have quality in both batting and bowling departments. However, inconsistency has been their most significant problem since inception. A lot will depend on how long they manage to keep performing.

The return of Jonny Bairstow has definitely bolstered the batting attack. Harshal Patel’s inclusion has provided an experienced local pacer for arduous phases. However, the absence of a quality finisher and a spinner is a massive concern.

The squad looks promising overall. Punjab Kings should at least qualify for playoffs in IPL 2024. However, they might not win the trophy.

