Predicted Mumbai Indians (MI) Playing XI, Complete IPL 2023 Squad, Captain, and Coaching Staff after Mini-auction

Mumbai Indians (MI) made the headlines once again with an astonishing winning bid of INR 17.50 crores to rising young Australian allrounder Cameron Green at the IPL 2023 mini-auction on Friday (December 23) in Kochi.

As was anticipated, MI reserved a hefty sum of their purse for Green, whom they had identified as their long-term replacement to veteran West Indies allrounder Kieron Pollard, who retired from IPL cricket after being told he won't be retained by the franchise.

That indirectly paved way for Green's inclusion into the MI family as the Aussie allrounder signs up for his maiden IPL stint for the five-time IPL champions.

Once they bagged Green, MI had pretty much conceded their remaining budget of INR 20.45 crores. Of the rest of the money, they looked to plug certain holes in their line-up with the inclusions of Jhye Richardson (INR 1.5 crore), Shams Mulani (INR 20 lakh), Nehal Wadhera (INR 20 lakh), Raghav Goyal (INR 20 lakh), Piyush Chawla (INR 50 lakh), Duan Jansen (INR 20 lakh) and Vishnu Vinod (INR 20 lakh).

The Rohit Sharma-led side had already retained a healthy crop of their squad that was picked for IPL 2022 as they strive to overcome a disastrous bottom-of-the-pile finish last season and regain their winning ways.

Complete Mumbai Indians (MI) squad for IPL 2023 after mini-auction

Rohit Sharma (c), Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Jofra Archer, Jasprit Bumrah, Arjun Tendulkar, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal, Cameron Green, Jhye Richardson, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Raghav Goyal.

Who will be the Mumbai Indians Captain for IPL 2023?

Rohit Sharma retains Mumbai Indians' (MI) captaincy despite sucessive seasons where they have failed to make the playoffs. Backing their tried and tested man at the helm, with five titles under his belt, MI are also once again looking over his persistent batting struggles in the IPL. How Rohit manages to overcome personal failures while also covering for MI's bowling issues may well dictate their fortunes.

Who are in MI Coaching staff for IPL 2023?

Head coach: Mark Boucher

Batting coach: Kieron Pollard

Bowling coach: Shane Bond

Fielding coach: James Pamment

Predicted Mumbai Indians (MI) Playing XI for IPL 2023

Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Verma, Tim David, Cameron Green, Arjun Tendulkar, Piyush Chawla, Jofra Archer, Jasprit Bumrah, Jhye Richardson

MI's bowling looks so much stronger the moment Archer is fit to combine forces with Bumrah. The inclusion of Richardson makes him a bit of an upgrade on Tymal Mills from last season, which shall also provide healthy cover for Green as the utility allround cricketer at No.6.

MI still have an issue to manage with their No.7 and also on the spin front, in that they are staring at a potential tryst with junior Tendulkar and also having to back the seemingly out-of-favour Chawla. If these spots bear the desired fruits for MI, the rest of the puzzle could fix itself, provided their top 6 and their pace unit plays to their undoubted abilities.

Given the talent at their disposal, MI may find it difficult to easily identify their preferred 'Impact Player' to be substituted in need. But they can look at Ramandeep Singh as a potential tactical plug for Tendulkar in case the latter doesn't warm-up to the IPL immediately. Singh, Punjab's utility bowling allrounder, can come up in a deliver a few tight overs while providing powerhitting skills down the order to MI, which might also consider bringing in Kumar Kartikeya as their mid-game spin replacement to comeback man Chawla if he falters.

MI have a first-choice playing XI they will look to back throughout the campaign but in case of injuries and persistent failings, they may consider roping in Vishnu Vinod for Tilak Verma, who shall be wary of second season blues. Vinod has an encouraging domestic T20 record for Kerala, averaging a healthy 33.08 with a strike-rate of 138.81. He can also be a promising Impact Player pick in himself.

The franchise also have injury replacements in place in case of one of Richardson or Archer goes down during the campaign. MI can fill the gap with left-arm pacer Jason Behrendorff or South African Duan Jansen.

