Emotional Rahul Tripathi left distraught on the stairs after horrible mix-up with Abdul Samad during Qualifier 1

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Rahul Tripathi was run out in an unfortunate manner at a crucial moment in ine game.

In the first Qualifier of IPL 2024, Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets to book their place in the final. Apart from the toss, nothing went the way of Sunrisers as they were reduced to 39-4 in 5 overs. Mitchell Starc was creating havoc in conditions offering something for the seamers.

But Rahul Tripathi and Heinrich Klaasen showed some fight and put up a valiant 62-run partnership for the fifth wicket before Klaasen was dismissed for a quickfire 32 off 21 balls by Varun Chakravarthy. But Tripathi kept ticking along and brought up his half-century off just 29 balls.

But an unfortunate incident followed when Tripathi was run out for a well-made 55 off 35 balls. In the 14th over of SRH's innings, Abdul Samad played a cut shot to the left of Andre Russell at backward point. Russell put in a superb dive, stopped the ball with both hands, and fired in a throw to the keeper.

Both the batters were looking for the single and had made their starts but Tripathi, who was at the non-striker's end, realised late that Russell had already made the stop. He was left stranded in the middle of the pitch as Samad kept on running towards the non-striker's end. Wicketkeeper Rahmanullah Gurbaz collected the ball cleanly and whipped off the bails to bring an end to a fighting knock from Rahul Tripathi.

Rahul Tripathi left heartbroken after his unfortunate run out

MOST HEARTBREAKING PICTURE OF THE DAY. 💔



- Rahul Tripathi sitting in tears on the stairs. He's absolutely devastated. You gave your best, Tripathi! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/bV1nhkzcjs — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 21, 2024

Tripathi was disappointed and could not believe what had just happened. He continued his slow walk back to the pavilion. He was clearly devastated by his tame dismissal. Later, he was seen heartbroken while sitting on the stairs of the pavilion

His wicket brought down a spectacular collapse as SRH lost 3 more wickets for the next five runs. However, skipper Pat Cummins stayed till the last over and scored a valuable 30 to help Sunrisers reach 159.

But Kolkata Knight Riders chased down the target of 160 runs in 13.4 overs with 8 wickets remaining. Venkatesh Iyer and Shreyas Iyer scored blistering half-centuries for KKR and remained not out till the end.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will have another chance to make it to the final as they will face the winner of Eliminator match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Qualifier 2. This match will be played on May 24 at Chennai.

