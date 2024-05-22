WATCH: Shreyas Iyer destroys Travis Head with three sixes to help KKR into IPL 2024 Final

During the recent Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) Qualifier 1 match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer slammed a series of three sixes against SRH's Travis Head to propel KKR into the grand finale.

The incident happened on the 14th over when SRH skipper Pat Cummins handed over the ball to his countryman Travis Head. With the match almost conceded as KKR needed 18 runs from 7 overs, Cummins tried his luck with Head to find any breakthrough.

On the contrary, Iyer capitalised on the chance and hit three sixes and a boundary to ensure the two-time winners got over the finishing line with a staggering 38 balls remaining.

Check the six that put KKR in the final below.

Mitchell Starc lives up to his price tag

Speaking about the match, the KKR bowlers dominated for the most part of the proceedings after SRH opted to bat and bundled them out for a par score of 159.

SRH were dealt an early blow as Mitchell Starc drew first blood in the first over itself to dismiss the explosive Travis Head.

Starc justified his lofty price tag of the most expensive player in IPL history with a double blow next in only his second over to dismiss SRH talents Nitish Kumar Reddy and Shahbaz Ahmed.

Chasing 160, Gurbaz and Narine gave KKR a steady start although both the batters departed in their 20s and failed to convert their innings into a big score.

It was then the pair of Shreyas Iyer and Venkatesh Iyer, who slammed a 97-run stand, scoring respective fifties to guide KKR into the final.

KKR will now have to await the results of the Eliminator and Qualifier 2 to know who they will lock horns against in the summit clash on May 26 at Chepauk.

