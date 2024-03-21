Mr.IPL Suresh Raina name-drops next CSK skipper after MS Dhoni

Raina also hinted that it will be a more crucial year for CSK than Dhoni since the decision of the deputy skipper would be made.

IPL heavyweights Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be eyeing a record sixth title in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024). While MS Dhoni has led the team to all five of their titles, it will be a difficult transition phase for the franchise once Thala decides to call it quits.

With Dhoni already in the twilight of his career, it's only a matter of time before he announces the big decision. Thus, with the timeline approaching, a number of contingency names have come up.

However, another ex-CSK star has given his verdict on the matter. Suresh Raina, popularly known as Mr.IPL for his incredible records have been a key architect of CSK's glory over the years.

Speaking about the next best prospect, Raina name-dropped young batter Ruturaj Gaikwad as a promising candidate.

Notably, Gaikwad has previous experience of captaincy, having led the Indian team to gold in the 2023 Asian Games.

Suresh Raina opens up on best choice for next CSK skipper

He said to Jio Cinema, "The biggest question is who will be their next captain? Even if Dhoni stepped away as captain, he would be there in the dugout as a mental toughness coach or just for his presence. But who does MS Dhoni have his eyes on? I think Ruturaj Gaikwad will be a good option."

After winning IPL 2023, MS Dhoni said that the 2024 season was a "gift" to his fans. Echoing on the same lines, Raina also hinted that it will be a more crucial year for CSK than Dhoni since the decision of the deputy skipper would be made, who can lead the team in the future.

Raina concluded by saying, "This year is probably more important for CSK than MS Dhoni because we will see who he is going to select as his deputy and probably say, 'You handle this now. I've been looking after the team since 2008'. He is 42 years old now. I would like to see him play for five more years or at least 2-3 years."

