IPL franchise signs up Joe Root for next season of SA20

In a recent development, an Indian Premier League franchise has secured the services of English batter Joe Root for the next season of the SA20 league.

Joe Root, who played for the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2023 will now be playing for the franchise's SA20 team, the Paarl Royals in the 2025 edition.

Announcing the arrival of Joe Root, the Paarl Royals shared his image with the caption "Royal Again."

Following the development, Royals director of cricket Kumar Sangakkara said,

“We all know what a phenomenal player Joe Root is, and to have him back at the Royals is a great feeling.” “He has been a great contributor to all the teams he has represented over the years, and has also proven to be a valuable all-rounder with his bowling and fielding attributes."

The veteran Three Lions batter is currently participating in the ongoing second Test Match between England and the West Indies at Trent Bridge.

Speaking of Root's T20 stats, he has played 105 games, scoring 2,432 runs at an average of 32.00 and a strike rate of 127.59.

The dynamic right-hander can also chip in with the ball, having taken 27 wickets at an economy rate of 8.47.

With such impressive stats, the English icon is anticipated to strengthen the Boland Park-based franchise's squad, with his extensive experience expected to benefit the younger South African players.

The Paarl Royals have yet to reach the final in the past two seasons. Root's addition to the team could potentially turn their luck around.

Following two successful seasons, the third season of SA20 is scheduled to begin on January 9, 2025, and will end on February 8.

