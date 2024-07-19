RCB star to make a comeback in Test cricket for Australia: Reports

The Aussie selectors are monitoring him for the tour of Sri Lanka in early 2025.

A Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star is expected to make a comeback in Test cricket for Australia, if reports are to be believed.

Australian daily Sydney Morning Herald has revealed that the Aussie selectors are monitoring the dynamic all-rounder for the tour of Sri Lanka in early 2025.

Glenn Maxwell, who made his last Test appearance way back in 2017, could be in contention for a spot in Australia's sole subcontinent outing in the 2023-25 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

The 35-year-old was also missing from the T20I squad for the upcoming England tour.

Apparently, the decision to rest Maxwell in the shortest format has been taken keeping in mind his possible red-ball return.

Maxwell was even called up for the 2022 Sri Lanka tour but did not make the playing XI. His most recent first-class match was in the 2023 County Championship for Warwickshire, where he scored a rapid 81.

Although he was under consideration for the 2023 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in India, a leg injury from an accident following the T20 World Cup 2022 disrupted his comeback.

What will be Glenn Maxwell's role?

If selected, Maxwell is expected to play in the lower-middle order and contribute with his off-spin bowling. The primary spinners are likely to be Nathan Lyon and Matthew Kuhnemann. Additionally, spinners like Ashton Agar, Adam Zampa, and Mitchell Swepson may also be considered.

Echoing on the same lines, former Australian skipper and current national selector George Bailey kept things open-ended, implying a possibility of changes happening.

ALSO READ: 'He came in and started complaining already' - Former Pakistan cricketer takes a brutual dig at Gary Kirsten

Telegram Group Join Now

George Bailey said, "We prioritise every Test, we’ll take that across the summer and see how the five Tests against India go and then we’ll make those decisions post that as to exactly how everyone’s travelling.”

“What we do know about Sri Lanka is that potentially the surfaces there do give you a bit of a different make-up of your Test side so it doesn’t tend to look exactly the same as what the Test team over the Australian summer might look like," he added

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube