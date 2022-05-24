Fans react hilariously after possible speed gun glitch shows Ravichandran Ashwin bowling 131.6 kph

A delivery from Ravichandran Ashwin clocked a barely believable 131.6 kmph on the speed gun during the IPL 2022 Qualifier 1.

The mindblowing mistake happened during Ravichandran Ashwin's second over during GT's run-chase in the Qualifier 1 in Kolkata.

The mistake was caught by fans on social media after a reading of 131.6 kmph was displayed on screen for the third ball of the eighth over in Gujarat Titans' (GT) run-chase at the Eden Gardens.

Moments after Ashwin delivered a ball to GT batter Matthew Wade, the graphic below the scorecard showed the ball to have made it well past the 130-mark on the speed gun, which left the viewers shocked.

Fans react in surprise after a Ravichandran Ashwin ball touches 131.6 kph

The technical glitch on the speedo gun was brought to light first by famous cricket Twitter account @flighted_leggie, before others got aware of the mistake and reacted funnily to the Ravichandran Ashwin speed gun error.

Here is how some of the fans reacted:

Always felt speed gun is rigged this year. Umran clocking 150 consistently is believable but I'm not buying Mohsin Khan, Yash Dayal and plenty others hitting 145+. https://t.co/1BW5EQdp16 — Sandy (@ThatWickedGuy_) May 24, 2022

He seriously wants to compete for the Swiggy fastest delivery of the match https://t.co/5aqOUjIhjN — UV (@notfinished18) May 24, 2022 Drunk speed gun — mister t-man (@techsaturation) May 24, 2022 The Afridi special — Sir Ken Stonger QC (@Ken_Stonger) May 24, 2022 almost there pic.twitter.com/wSPhNrxx6D — Psyduck (@rapidraccooon) May 24, 2022

While quite flatter and quicker with his bowling at times, surely Ravichandran Ashwin couldn't have crossed the 130 kph mark on this delivery.

If the spinner comes across the error, he would firstly laugh at the technical glitch himself and might amusingly feel good to have matched the speed of a medium fast-bowler.