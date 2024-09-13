'Class, hunger and tenacity' - Ravichandran Ashwin heaps praise on former KKR player

Ravichandran Ashwin took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to heap praise on a former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter for his impressive showing in the second round of the Duleep Trophy 2024.

Ravichandran Ashwin took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to heap praise on a former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter for his impressive showing in the second round of the Duleep Trophy 2024. He has always rated the player highly and never forgets any chance to highlight his superior skillsets.

Baba Indrajith, who weaved another prudent knock under pressure while playing for India C against India B, was all class during his stay at the crease. Batting at No.5, he scored 78 runs with the help of nine boundaries to put his team in a commanding position.

It was his second fifty of the competition; he made 72 runs during the game against India D last week. No wonder, his Tamil Nadu partner Ravichandran Ashwin highlighted his knock while praising Ishan Kishan’s blitzkrieg innings.

“Well played Ishan Kishan. A lot of handles and cricket twitter will dissect it, so I will try and stick to keeping my fingers crossed for the unassuming @IndrajithBaba. Once again, showing his class, hunger and tenacity”

Well played Ishan Kishan👏👏

A lot of handles and cricket twitter will dissect it, so I will try and stick to keeping my fingers crossed for the unassuming @IndrajithBaba .



Once again, showing his class, hunger and tenacity👏👏 pic.twitter.com/AstmYohS2z — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) September 12, 2024

Ishan Kishan and Baba Indrajith’s knocks help India C solidify their position

Ishan Kishan and Baba Indrajith formed a vital 189-run stand for the third wicket to help India C recover after two wickets. Kishan was the aggressor in the partnership, racing away to 111 in a mere 126 balls, including 14 boundaries and three maximums.

Indrajith supported the southpaw nicely and notched up a crucial fifty to tire the opponent bowlers. While they got out later, the duo did their job and put India C ahead in the game after losing the toss.

By the end of the day’s play, India C had scored 357/5 in 79 overs - thanks to this partnership between Kishan and Indrajith. Other batters also got starts and contributed their part, giving India C the upper hand by the end of the day.

Baba Indrajith made a statement again with a composed 78 and showed why he is rated highly among his teammates and experts. He hardly misses any opportunity to score runs in red-ball cricket and looks determined to score big every time.

