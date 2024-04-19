WATCH: Ravindra Jadeja grabs a one-handed blinder to cut KL Rahul's innings short

Ravindra Jadeja took a marvellous one-handed catch to send back a set and dangerous KL Rahul on the first delivery of the 18th over.

Only a few fielders in world cricket could have caught it, and Jadeja is certainly one of those.

Ravindra Jadeja took a marvellous one-handed catch to send back a set and dangerous KL Rahul on the first delivery of the 18th over. It is easily one of the finest catches of the season.

Chasing 177, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) got a stable start by the openers - KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock - as they weaved a prudent partnership. KL was the aggressor early on in the powerplay when de Kock was struggling to get going.

Later, Quinton also found some fluency and complemented Rahul brilliantly to make life easier for other batters to follow in the case. The duo stitched a whopping 134-run partnership in 15 overs to keep LSG well ahead of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the chase at home.

While Quinton departed after completing his half-century on the final ball of the 15th over, KL Rahul kept going, and Nicholas Pooran joined hands to remove any chances of CSK’s comeback into the game. Eventually, Rahul perished, but not before solidifying LSG’s position in the game.

Ravindra Jadeja grabs a terrific diving catch to cut KL Rahul’s innings short

Matheesha Pathirana returned for another spell in the 18th over and provided a breakthrough, even though it was quite later, and the game was almost done. He bowled a back-of-a-length delivery but gave too much width, and Rahul tried to pounce on it and whacked it powerfully in the air towards the point region.

However, Ravindra Jadeja, standing at point, jumped towards the ball and collected it with his left hand. While he went down in a flash, Jadeja ensured not to leave the ball and held it tightly to keep it away from the ground.

The third umpire checked from a couple of angles and concluded that Jadeja had fingers under the ball while landing and adjudged it a clean catch. CSK’s skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad couldn’t believe it, nor could the batter KL Rahul.

Only a few fielders in world cricket could have caught it, and Jadeja is certainly one of those. While the wicket came quite late, Ravindra Jadeja gave something for CSK fans to rejoice.

