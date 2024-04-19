PBKS co-owner Preity Zinta responds to rumours of signing Rohit Sharma as captain for IPL 2025

Punjab Kings (PBKS) co-owner Preity Zinta has officially responded to the growing rumours of the franchise seeking to rope in former Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma as their new team captain in IPL 2025.

The speculations gained traction when Rohit Sharma was replaced by Hardik Pandya as MI's captain for IPL 2024. Moreover, PBKS' current skipper Shikhar Dhawan is aged 38 and is unlikely to be part of a long-term plan for the franchise.

However, Preity Zinta has now opened up on the matter, stating that she holds high regard for both Rohit and Shikhar and outright denied making such comments.

Preity Zinta shared a detailed post on social media platform X

She took to her account on X (formerly Twitter) and slammed the Indian media for spreading fake news.

Preity Zinta wrote, #Fakenews ! All these articles are completely fake & baseless. I hold Rohit Sharma in very high regard & am a big fan of his, but I have NEVER DISCUSSED him in any interview nor made this STATEMENT ! I also have a lot of respect for Shikhar Dhawan & he being currently injured , makes these articles appear in very poor taste. These articles are a perfect example of how misinformation is picked up without any verification & circulated online. I humbly request all Media to refrain from circulating this & embarrassing all concerned parties. All I want to say is that we have a great team currently & our only focus is to win games & make the most out of #IPL2024 Thank you.

Interestingly, the rumours have spread like wildfire of late, claiming Preity said she would 'bet her life' to sign Rohit Sharma due to his experience and success as a leader for Mumbai Indians.

