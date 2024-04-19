WATCH: MS Dhoni becomes new Mr.360, recreates famous 'Supla shot'

Coming in to bat with two overs remaining in CSK's innings, MS Dhoni slammed a quickfire knock of 9-ball 28, striking the ball at a staggering rate of 311.11.

During the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) match between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), former CSK skipper MS Dhoni once again showed his masterclass with an incredible shot.

Dhoni's late flourish propelled the CSK scoreboard to a competitive total of 176 for 6, scoring himself 28 off the 35 runs in the final couple of overs.

During his carnage, Dhoni recreated the famous 'Supla shot' of Indian Mr.360 Suryakumar Yadav to hit a Mohsin Khan delivery for a maximum.

Dhoni has been playing the finisher's role to perfection for CSK this season. In the last match against MI as well, he walked out to bat in the last over and slammed three consecutive sixes to finish on 20 off just 4 balls.

Dhoni fireworks helps CSK post a competitive total

Speaking about the match, CSK didn't have the best of starts, losing half their side even before the team score could cross the 100-run mark. However, it were all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Moeen Ali who made amends for the early setbacks, stitching a 51-run partnership for the sixth wicket.

Jadeja also managed to notch up his fifty before MS Dhoni entered the fray and accelerated CSK's scoring to take it to a competitive total.

For LSG, Krunal Pandya had the best bowling figures, finishing with 2 for 16 in his three overs with an economy of just under 6.0.

The match will be crucial for both the teams in their ambitions to make it to the playoffs stage. CSK are currently placed better between the two teams, occupying the third spot with eight points from six games.

On the other hand, LSG have six points from as many games and a win tonight can propel them into the Top 4 if they can manage to maintain a superior run-rate.

