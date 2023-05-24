WATCH: Ravindra Jadeja and Kasi Viswanathan involved in an intense chat amidst rift with MS Dhoni

Ravindra Jadeja and his controversies have been the talking point for the last week or so.

Numerous rumours have resurfaced after what has transpired on the field and the social media.

Eventually, a video where MS Dhoni was having an intense discussion with Ravindra Jadeja, where Jadeja was clearly unhappy. From the gestures, it seemed that MS Dhoni was not pleased with the execution of the plans by his premium all-rounder and was talking about the same after the conclusion of the match.

However, Jadeja didn’t take it well and was seen replying loudly to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain. It was then only that all the chatter got their voice back, as Jadeja was trolled heavily on social media.

Then, Jadeja posted two cryptic tweets on his official Twitter handle within the span of a few days, which again confirmed that everything is definitely not okay between Ravindra Jadeja and the CSK management. Jadeja’s main problem has been the CSK crowd, who have either wished for his dismissal or a single every time he comes into bat, particularly at the home ground.

Ravindra Jadeja involved in an intense chat with CSK CEO

In the latest development on the controversies involving Ravindra Jadeja, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan and Ravindra Jadeja were seen having an animated talk following Chennai Super Kings’ victory over Gujarat Titans (GT) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, last night. In the video, Kasi was seen coaxing Ravindra Jadeja about something while putting both hands on Jadeja’s shoulders.

During the whole conversation, Kasi Viswanathan was speaking with Ravindra Jadeja nodding his head in agreement. In the end, Jadeja agreed with everything, and the duo shook hands, with Jadeja walking away.



While Ravindra Jadeja might have agreed with Kasi Viswanathan at that particular point, there is no doubt that Jadeja is unhappy with something. The biased behaviour of the Chepauk crowd is one of the biggest reasons, as Jadeja also spoke on the same thing in one of the post-match interviews.

Whatever the problem may be, CSK need to sort it out and make Jadeja happy again. Ravindra Jadeja is an integral member of the team, and CSK can not afford to let him go.

