'Didn't want to get retained in 2013' - Star RCB player expresses regret at Mumbai Indians curbing his growth

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik recently opened up on his desire to play for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and also reckoned that Mumbai Indians (MI) could have helped him to grow into a better player.

Karthik, who has plied his trade across six IPL teams, got reminiscent of his time in the cash-rich league and spoke about his choices.

Dinesh Karthik said on Ravichandran Ashwin’s YouTube channel, “I don't have much regrets in my cricket career – one will be the fact that I didn't want to get retained in 2013, MI could have really helped me grow & become an even better player and second will be I couldn't be part of CSK but I respect them a lot as they bid for me everytime,”

Karthik is currently playing for RCB where he scored 90 runs in five matches but reportedly this could be his last season in IPL as a player.

Dinesh Karthik has been a tremendous force in the IPL

Karthik is currently in his second stint with the RCB franchise. He first played with them in 2015 after being acquired for a significant amount of INR 10.5 crore.

Prior to the 2022 edition, he was released by KKR and entered the IPL Mega Auction. RCB bought him for INR 5.5 crore.

Notably, Karthik has taken on leadership roles in the IPL in 43 matches. He served as stand-in captain on six occasions for Daredevils and captained 37 matches between 2018 and 2020 at Knight Riders before stepping down from the position.

For India, Karthik has not played since India's defeat in the last T20 World Cup held in Australia, where they lost in the semifinals against England.

