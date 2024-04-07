Virat Kohli makes history, surpasses CSK legend's record to lead this prestigious list

Virat Kohli not only shone with the bat, but also made headlines in the field as he broke the record of this CSK legend in the match against Rajasthan Royals.

Virat Kohli scored his eighth IPL century against Rajasthan Royals. He has the most IPL centuries to his name currently. But unfortunately, his century could not take his team to victory as RCB lost to RR by 6 wickets. For Rajasthan Royals, Jos Buttler scored his sixth IPL hundred and hit the winning six for his team.

Apart from his runs and centuries, Kohli also broke a record while fielding for his team. In the 16th over of RR's innings, Riyan Parag flicked a ball bowled by Yash Dayal straight into Virat Kohli's hands at short midwicket. Kohli took the catch safely with the reverse-cup right in front of his shoulder. With this catch, Kohli broke Suresh Raina's record for the most no. of catches by a fielder in the IPL.

Kohli now has 110 catches in 242 IPL matches.The record was long held by CSK great Suresh Raina. Raina finished his IPL career with 109 catches in 205 matches. Kieron Pollard, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, and Ravindra Jadeja are some of the other fielders who are in this prestigious list.

S. No. Player No. of matches played No. of catches taken 1 Virat Kohli 242 110 2 Suresh Raina 205 109 3 Kieron Pollard 189 103 4 Rohit Sharma 246 99 5 Shikhar Dhawan 221 98 6 Ravindra Jadeja 230 98

Virat Kohli is not only known for his batting prowess but for his athletic fielding as well. At 35, he is still one of the quickest in the park and is a role model for the youngsters. He is usually a safe fielder at any position in the cricket field. He has taken some outstanding catches for RCB over the years.

Meanwhile, Suresh Raina is regarded as the one of the best fielders during his time. He had a safe pair of hands and hardly dropped a catch during his illustrious career. Not only for CSK, he has taken some unbelievable catches in international cricket as well.

Other players in this list like Kieron Pollard, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, and Ravindra Jadeja are also known to be very safe catchers. Out of all these six cricketers, Suresh Raina and Kieron Pollard are the ones who have already retired. That means Virat Kohli's closest challenger in this list is Rohit Sharma.

