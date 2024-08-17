RCB eyeing auction revamp with major players set to be released

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are among the top teams looking for a major revamp in the IPL 2025 auction.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are among the top teams looking for a major revamp in the IPL 2025 auction. While they had a quality side in the previous cycle, RCB had an ageing unit and significant loopholes in a few departments.

Even in the previous mini-auction before IPL 2024, the team opted for a bowling reset and released all their main speedsters, barring Mohammed Siraj. However, the move wasn’t as fruitful, and the team must look for a bigger overhaul in every section during the IPL 2025 auction.

That includes bringing fresh and young faces as a long-term investment. Their players, including the captain, are on the wrong side of the 40s and can’t play for long with the same consistency now.

Further, the bowling department also needs solid options since the previous ones didn’t fetch the expected success. Some big changes will occur during the IPL 2025 mega auction in the RCB dugout.

The ageing core and the retention conundrum

As mentioned, RCB have an ageing unit that might not sustain another IPL cycle. Faf du Plessis, 40, Glenn Maxwell, 35, and Dinesh Karthik, retired, were integral parts of the team in the previous three years. With Karthik retired and the other two being 35+, RCB must look for alternatives.

Even Virat Kohli will be 36 by the next IPL and has retired from T20Is, which might be an issue for the Bengaluru-based side. Clearly, RCB need to invest in young players and find suitable backups for the starters.

Retention might also be an issue for the same reason, for RCB must take bold steps by putting emotions behind it and planning for the future. That would mean looking past giants in Faf and Maxwell and trusting Jacks and Green.

The mega auction timing is ideal for RCB because a revamp will be slightly easier now. They will find ideal replacements and can start from scratch.

The spin department

Since leaving Yuzvendra Chahal, RCB have searched for a quality wrist-spinner but haven’t found anyone as consistent as Chahal. They bought Wanindu Hasaranga for a hefty sum in the IPL 2022 auction, and he did well in the first season only to see a shrink in performance next year, leading to his release.

Then, RCB bought Karn Sharma, who could not perform according to the expectations. Hence, they couldn’t make inroads against teams weak against spin in the previous couple of editions.

The priority should be to boost the spin department by leaving all the previous local options and searching for a genuine wicket-taker who can snare wickets in the middle overs. That will ease the workload on pacers, which was visible last IPL season.

The bowling department needs a whole revamp, starting with bolstering the spin department. They should try getting a proven performer rather than investing in unknown or outdated options, which has lately been a trend with the franchise.

