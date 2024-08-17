Three Indian pacers whose careers could end with the mega auction

The Indian pacers are always in high demand, for they form a crucial part of the side and act as the backbone of the bowling unit.

The Indian pacers are always in high demand, for they form a crucial part of the side and act as the backbone of the bowling unit. A team’s strength significantly depends on how strong their domestic speedsters are, and every team must have quality in this section.

Over the years, several domestic speedsters have made their name in the league and went on to play for India. However, the IPL 2025 mega auction might end the careers of a few veteran Indian pacers who have been a mainstay in the league.

Among them could be three Indian veterans Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, and Mohit Sharma. All three have been constant in the league for a long time and have played for various teams since inception.

The league is rapidly evolving, which would mean these players won’t be first-choice for any side. There are multiple reasons why they might go unsold in the league.

The future of Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, and Mohit Sharma

All three players are 35+, and their skillsets are on the wane. Teams like to invest in young guns who can serve them for a long time in mega auctions, especially in the Indian department, and these three don’t fit that criteria.

Umesh, Ishant, and Mohit didn’t have a great IPL 2024, for they struggled to execute their plans even if they were decent in patches. With age not on their side, they are unlikely to improve significantly in the upcoming years, especially when batters find new ways to score runs.

Overall, barring Mohit Sharma, the other two players have never been great T20 bowlers. Even Mohit has only done well in a few seasons and has gone for plenty barring those seasons.

All in all, their best days are past them, and they don’t have too much to offer. Nothing seems to be in their favour, and they might remain unsold in the IPL 2025 auction.

The mega auction dynamics

The mega auction is distinct from the mini auctions, exacerbating the case for the mentioned players. Teams opt for stability and look for long-term investments rather than a season-based approach.

Further, in mega auctions, several quality players who are young and more versatile are available to buy, which means ageing ones are not a priority. Hence, it will send these pacers down in the pecking order and will only be sold if teams require backups or don’t find their first-choice players.

Previously, players like Sandeep Sharma have gone unsold in the auction, which shows how ruthless teams can be in the mega one. They might come as a replacement or get sold in the mini-auction, but teams are unlikely to go after them this time.

The fast bowler’s pool is expanding, and several new guns come to the party every edition. The trend might continue, and these three fast bowlers might find no buyers in the IPL 2025 auction.

