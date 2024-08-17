SRH sensation among three ideal pace bowling options Mumbai Indians eye as Jasprit Bumrah's partner

Mumbai Indians have relied on the brilliance of Jasprit Bumrah to spearhead their bowling attack in recent years in the IPL. However, in recent years, the team has struggled to find a consistent Indian pace partner for Bumrah.

The desperate attempts to fill this void, including the hasty inclusion of an injured Jofra Archer and the signing of Jason Behrendorff, have highlighted the need for a reliable Indian fast bowler. As the IPL 2025 mega auction approaches, Mumbai Indians will be looking to bolster their pace attack with young, homegrown talent.



With the mega auction forcing teams to release some of their talented young quicks, Mumbai Indians will have their eyes on fixing this problem that began right from when they started relying too much on overseas pacers to partner Bumrah.

A look at three options the franchise will likely eye at this IPL 2025 mega auction.

Mumbai Indians eye Umran Malik and other Indian pacers at IPL 2025 mega auction

Umran Malik: The Pace Sensation from SRH

Two years ago, Umran Malik burst onto the IPL scene with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) as a raw, express pace bowler, consistently clocking speeds above 150kph. His thrilling performances in the 2022 season earned him a call-up to the Indian national team, where he was expected to be the next big thing in Indian cricket. However, the journey since then has been far from smooth for the young Jammu & Kashmir pacer.

Injuries, inconsistent performances, and limited game time have plagued Umran's progress. Despite his potential, he struggled to maintain his place in both the national team and the SRH playing XI.

In the IPL 2024 season, Umran featured in only one match, delivering just one over for 15 runs. His decline from a promising star to a fringe player has been disappointing, but it also presents an opportunity for a fresh start.

For Mumbai Indians, Umran Malik represents an ideal investment. His raw pace, when harnessed properly, could make him a perfect foil to Bumrah. The Wankhede Stadium’s pace-friendly conditions would suit Umran’s style, and under the guidance of MI’s experienced coaching staff, he could regain his confidence and consistency.

Umran has also been working on his control and swing, which could address one of his major weaknesses. If MI secures his services, they could help him rediscover his best form and form a lethal pace duo with Bumrah.

Mukesh Choudhary: The Left-Arm Option from CSK

Mukesh Choudhary, a rising star in the Indian domestic circuit, is another promising option for Mumbai Indians. The left-arm pacer from Rajasthan made his mark with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL 2022 season, where he impressed with his ability to swing the ball both ways. Choudhary’s left-arm angle and his knack for picking up early wickets make him an ideal new-ball partner for Bumrah.

Mumbai Indians have historically favored left-arm pacers, and Choudhary fits the bill perfectly. His experience at the MRF Pace Academy, coupled with his previous stint in MI’s nets, makes him a known quantity to the franchise.

Choudhary’s ability to complement Bumrah with his swing and control could solve MI’s long-standing issue of finding a reliable new-ball bowler. Moreover, his inclusion would allow MI to retain their overseas slots for other key positions, providing greater flexibility in team selection.

Sakib Hussain: The High-Pace Prospect from KKR

Sakib Hussain, a lesser-known name but one with immense potential, could be a dark horse in MI’s search for a new pace partner for Bumrah. The young pacer from Bihar, who was picked by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at a base price in the IPL 2024 auction, has shown glimpses of his talent but has had limited opportunities to showcase his skills.

Hussain’s ability to generate high pace, coupled with his raw potential, makes him an intriguing option for MI. Sharing the dressing room with the likes of Mitchell Starc at KKR, Hussain has been exposed to world-class talent and has undoubtedly gained valuable insights into the art of fast bowling.

While still raw, his pace and potential could make him a valuable asset for Mumbai Indians if they decide to invest in his development. Under the mentorship of Bumrah and MI’s coaching staff, Hussain could blossom into a potent fast-bowling force.

Why Mumbai Indians Need a Domestic Indian Pacer

Mumbai Indians have struggled in recent years to find a dependable Indian pace partner for Bumrah. The frequent use of overseas pacers has often left the team with less flexibility in team composition. With the IPL’s reliance on Indian talent, finding a reliable Indian pacer is crucial for MI’s long-term success.

The Wankhede Stadium, known for its pace and bounce, demands bowlers who can exploit these conditions. A strong Indian pace duo would not only strengthen MI’s bowling attack but also allow the team to utilize their overseas slots more strategically.

By securing a domestic pacer like Umran Malik, Mukesh Choudhary, or Sakib Hussain, Mumbai Indians can ensure they have a balanced, formidable bowling lineup capable of competing for the IPL title once again.

As the IPL 2025 mega auction looms, Mumbai Indians will need to make astute decisions to address their bowling concerns. Investing in young Indian pace talent could be the key to building a championship-winning team around the irreplaceable Jasprit Bumrah.

