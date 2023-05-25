RCB fans react after Naveen-ul-Haq's Lucknow Super Giants crash out of IPL 2023

Mumbai Indians fans are happy with the win, but the fans of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are over the moon for obvious reasons, as Lucknow Super Giants crash out of the tournament after suffering a massive 81-run defeat.

The RCB fans didn’t hold themselves back while launching a full-fledged attack on the Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq.

Mumbai Indians (MI) steamrolled Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, to fix their meeting with Gujarat Titans (GT) in Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. It was a clinical effort by the five-time champions, as the opposition didn’t stand any chance, especially in the second innings.

While the MI batters batted beautifully to take the team to a score of 182/8, which was above par for that track, the MI bowlers, particularly Akash Madhwal, took away the limelight. Akash registered the best-ever figures in an IPL playoff game, as he shattered the batting unit of LSG, which had some big names.

Akash Madhwal snared 5 wickets while giving away only five runs, which is now the joint-most economical five-for in the history of the league. There were doubts over the quality of the bowling unit of Mumbai Indians, as they were missing the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer.

But, on Wednesday night, Akash singlehandedly sidelined all those doubts by showing world cricket that he is here to rule. His fantastic efforts with the ball ensured MI didn’t have to break any sweat during the second innings, particularly after the first timeout.

RCB fans troll Naveen-ul-Haq after LSG suffers a massive defeat

Mumbai Indians fans are happy with the win, but the fans of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are over the moon for obvious reasons, as Lucknow Super Giants crash out of the tournament after suffering a massive 81-run defeat. The RCB fans didn’t hold themselves back while launching a full-fledged attack on the Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq.

While Naveen had a terrific game with the ball, as he scalped four vital wickets, the batters couldn’t finish the job, as they had a completely off-day at Chennai. Following the defeat, the RCB and Kohli fans trended the famous ‘mangoes’ on Twitter.

Also Read: Mumbai Indians sensation Akash Madhwal equals record of RCB bowling legend

Naveen was seen trolling Virat Kohli and RCB by posting a picture of mangoes on his Instagram account earlier in the tournament. Moreover, he also attempted an indirect attack via Instagram by posting a cryptic story following RCB’s league stage exit a few days back.

The RCB fans were eagerly waiting for their moment, and the moment finally came on Wednesday night. Not only Naveen-ul-Haq but the whole team was trolled heavily by the RCb supporters.

Here’s how they reacted:

Everyone with Mango posts all over + they even replicated his celebration 😂 Naveen Ul Haq getting the taste of his own medicine 💉 pic.twitter.com/9AKzE5rLxk — Pari (@BluntIndianGal) May 24, 2023





sweet mangoes 🥭@naveen

he couldn't sacrifice his wicket for Hooda wat a player

Naveen the finisher 😂 pic.twitter.com/U1zqPWfKHm — jithu (@JithuSingh_29) May 24, 2023





Someone from Bangalore has just ordered 10kg mangoes 🤔🤔🤔 — Swiggy Instamart (@SwiggyInstamart) May 24, 2023









Aam (mango) boy Naveen Ul Haq:



- IG stories

- copied celebration

- over 10 ER in every match

- runs out his own team's batsmen as if he is Chris Gayle



Khaas Mumbai boy Akash Madhwal:



- 3.3-0-5-5

- Seedhi baat No Bakwas FIFER#IPL2023 | #LSGvMI pic.twitter.com/WvcPRp5dv0 — Johns (@JohnyBravo183) May 24, 2023





Bye Bye Naveen Ul Haq

You got the exact kind of mangoes you deserved 😂🥭 pic.twitter.com/2foGBx8mqX — Pari (@BluntIndianGal) May 24, 2023





Best time to gift mangoes to Gautam Gambhir & Naveen-Ul-Haq. pic.twitter.com/8FRpKjy8bV — Mukesh Ambani (Parody) (@AmbaniHu) May 24, 2023





RCB and King Virat Kohli fans watching Gautam Gambhir & Naveen Ul Haq LSG getting thrashed in IPL Eliminator by Akash Madhwal and Mumbai Indians.

Sweet Mangoes!#LSGvMI pic.twitter.com/WU84y3kBJS — Vishal Verma (@VishalVerma_9) May 24, 2023





Now Naveen Ul Haq will get to know how it feels to lose & be trolled right after delivering the best performance for your team #ViratKohli #MIvsLSG — Sushant Mehta (@SushantNMehta) May 24, 2023



It was the second consecutive defeat in Eliminator for Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL. While LSG played some good cricket throughout the season, there is still a lot of room for improvement as a unit.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.