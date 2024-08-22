RCB can't Risk Releasing X-factor Indian batter into the IPL 2025 Auction Pool

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) were among the most successful teams in the previous cycle, qualifying for playoffs twice in three years.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) were among the most successful teams in the previous cycle, qualifying for playoffs twice in three years. They were a win away from landing on the next stage in 2023 but slipped at the end.

However, they still had plenty of positives to take from the last cycle, for several experienced players stepped up and performed for the team. However, RCB also had a few local talents emerging in three years and became integral to the team in a short span.

Among the many positives for RCB, the biggest one was Rajat Patidar, who was absolutely phenomenal for the Faf du Plessis-led side. Patidar batted in the middle order and took on the bowlers at will, showcasing his superior talent to the world.

He missed the IPL 2023 season, but in the other two editions, Patidar was among the best batters not only for his team but also in the competition. He played numerous match-winning innings and was crucial in RCB’s immense success in 2022 and 2024.

Also Read: Out-of-favour SRH star could Find a New Home as Captain in IPL 2025

Why should RCB not risk releasing Rajat Patidar?

Rajat Patidar is an invaluable asset in any T20 side, and RCB should not let him go at any cost. While Patidar is equally adept against both pace and spin, his game against slow bowlers is among the best in the country, making him an indispensable asset for the middle overs.

He has a strike rate of 177.40 and a balls-per-boundary ratio of 4.59 against spin in IPL, showing his boundary-hitting ability. Further, Patidar has struck at a whopping 171.46 and found a boundary every 4.88 deliveries in the middle overs, hitting as many as 47 sixes in 347 balls.

His presence allowed other batters like Virat Kohli to take their time and weave a long innings, and Patidar has all the qualities to remain consistent in the role. He can be flexible with his batting position, which is a massive boost for RCB.

An Indian middle-order batter who can take on spinners at will has always been a hot pick in the auction. Further, Patidar is 31 years old and can easily play for at least two more IPL cycles, making him an ideal investment for RCB; if he comes up for sale, teams will go hard after him, and RCB might end up losing a quality operator.

Telegram Group Join Now

How can RCB retain Rajat Patidar?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have plenty of options to retain. Virat Kohli and Mohammed Siraj are sure retentions, whereas Will Jacks also present a strong case in the all-rounder’s department over Glenn Maxwell due to his age.

However, if the league allows only four retentions and one RTM on capped players, RCB should be wise enough to pick Patidar over Cameron Green. Green’s value was immense last time due to fewer options available in the mini auction; there’s a high possibility his price will come down this time due to the presence of several quality all-rounders in Indian and overseas departments.

𝗔𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝘀𝗵𝗼𝘄 𝗶𝗻 𝗗𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗮𝗺𝘀𝗮𝗹𝗮 ✈️



Rajat Patidar is smacking them with ease & flare at the moment! 👌💥



Watch the match LIVE on @JioCinema and @StarSportsIndia 💻📱#TATAIPL | #PBKSvRCB pic.twitter.com/BtCcWmIm8n — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 9, 2024

Assuming both Green and Patidar come into the auction, Patidar’s value will be higher because he hits spin well and can bat anywhere without taking up an overseas slot. If they let Patidar go, they might not even be able to use RTM on him, given his price will inflate like anything, and it’s uncertain when his number will come in the auction.

Sure, Green’s potential is immense, but a few options are available in his category, and RCB can get him at a lower price from the auction. If they indeed have to take a call on whom to use RTM on, the options should be Green and not Patidar.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.