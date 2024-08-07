RCB Set to Release 3 High-profile Overseas Players Before IPL 2025 Mega Auction

Apart from Maxwell, du Plessis, and Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Reece Topley, and Tom Curran are three other overseas players who are likely to get released by RCB ahead of IPL 2025 mega auction.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are set to release as many as three high-profile overseas players ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction to make a significant shake-up in their squad. Glenn Maxwell, Faf du Plessis, and Alzarri Joseph are expected to be shown the door as the franchise gears up for a strategic overhaul to build a younger and more dynamic team.

Glenn Maxwell, who had been a crucial part of the team since his acquisition in 2021, had a particularly disappointing 2024 season, managing only 52 runs in 10 matches. This marked a stark contrast to his 2023 performance, where he scored 400 runs. The decline in form, coupled with his recent social media activities, like unfollowing RCB on Instagram, suggests his departure is imminent.

Moreover, Maxwell will turn 36 years old in October and he was brought into RCB for a price of INR 14.25 crore. So, it makes complete sense for RCB to look past him and retain a similar player like Will Jacks, who is much younger and can also be retained at a lower price.

Faf du Plessis, despite being one of the leading scorers for RCB and the captain since 2022, is also likely to be released. The decision is more about his age rather than his performance. At 41, the franchise believes it is time to look for younger leadership to guide the team through the next phase. Although du Plessis is still fit and firing, he might not be doing the same in another one or two years. So, it is in the best interest of the team to release him and look for younger players.

The third high-profile player likely to be shown the door is Alzarri Joseph, who was picked up for INR 11.5 crores in the IPL 2024 Auction. Joseph failed to make an impact, taking only one wicket in three matches of IPL 2204, at an economy rate of 11.90. His underwhelming performance has made him a prime candidate for release as RCB looks to optimize its budget for more effective bowlers.

These decisions come in the context of new IPL regulations that came to light after the meeting between the IPL team owners and the BCCI on July 31.

Nothing has been made official yet but close sources have revealed that a maximum of four players will be allowed to be retained for every franchise along with an additional uncapped player retention slot. Moreover, teams will be allowed to retain a maximum of three Indian or two overseas players.

This situation requires RCB to make tough choices to ensure a balanced and competitive squad. After last year's performance, Will Jacks and Cameron Green seem the likely candidates to get retained in the two overseas slots. Both played crucial roles in RCB's fightback in the second half of the season to ensure playoffs qualification.

All the franchises are expected to make their retentions official by next month, with the mega auction set to take place in the December- January window.