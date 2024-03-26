‘He's treasure...' - RCB Team responds to Murali Karthik’s controversial remarks on Yash Dayal

Murali Karthik's controversial statement, “Someone’s Trash is someone’s treasure”, while referring to Yash Dayal who was recently welcomed in the Royal Challengers Bengaluru squad in the IPL 2024 was brutally trolls by fans.

Former cricketer turned commentator Murali Karthik was recently grilled on social media for his controversial remark over the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) pacer Yash Dayal. The shocking remarks came during the sixth match of IPL 2024 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on March 25th.

Yash Dayal came to attack in the power play as the Punjab batters were looking to score big in the first innings. Dayal conceded mere four runs in the two overs he bowled during the powerplay. Karthik who was sitting in the commentary box said “Someone’s Trash is someone’s treasure”, while referring to Yash Dayal who was recently welcomed in the Royal Challengers Bengaluru squad in the IPL 2024 auction.

Dayal, who was previously part of the Gujarat Titans, got criticised for getting smashed for five sixes by Rinku Singh in the final over of the team’s league match against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2023. The game affected Yash Dayal’s confidence as he was subsequently dropped and released by the Gujarat Titans squad ahead of the IPL 2024 auction.

Murali Karthik Gets Brutally Trolled by RCB Fans on Social Media

Murali Karthik’s controversial remarks on Dayal didn’t sit right with fans of the RCB franchise as he was brutally trolled on the social media. The official handle of Royal Challengers Bengaluru team also came into the pacer’s defense and called him ‘Treasure’.



The RCB team posted a picture of Yash Dayal on their social media accounts with the caption ‘He’s treasure. Period.’.The popular social media influencer and comedian Danish Sait, who also does comedy shows for RCB, took to his social media account and criticised Murali Karthik for his remarks.

Telegram Group Join Now

How do you say someone’s trash is someone’s treasure? You just called Yash Dayal Trash on air! Like what even? — Danish Sait (@DanishSait) March 25, 2024



Danish Sait has been associated with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) franchise social media team and has been widely popular for his character Mr. Nags.

WATCH: Fan breaches security to touch Virat Kohli's feet during RCB's IPL 2024 match against Punjab Kings

In the game, Royal Challengers Bengaluru registered their first victory of the season after defeating Punjab Kings in a 177-run chase. The team’s former captain Virat Kohli dominated the Punjab Kings bowlers and played a remarkable knock of 77 runs off 49 deliveries.

RCB will play their next two games in their home city against Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants on 29th March and 2nd April respectively.