'It's RCB Heritage': RCB trending on social media as LSG post highest total of IPL 2023

Punjab Kings (PBKS) won the toss and asked Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to bat first on a belter of a track. The LSG batters came in with all the guns blazing as they belted the PBKS bowlers all around the park right from the first ball.

Kyle Mayers amassed a 20-ball fifty in the powerplay overs, and once he got out just before the conclusion of the sixth over, the other batters just continued hitting. Marcus Stoinis played a scintillating knock of 72 runs in just 40 balls with the help of five maximums, whereas Ayush Badoni (43) and Nicholas Pooran (45) also played crucial innings.

LSG ended up with their highest-ever IPL score of 257/5, which was also the highest score of the season and second-highest ever in the history of the league. Only Royal Challengers Bangalore (263) made more runs in an innings when Gayle Storm hit Pune Warriors India in 2013.

LSG come close to breaking the all-time IPL record

At a stage, LSG were looking all set to surpass the RCB’s mammoth total of 263. By the end of the 18th over, the Lucknow-based franchise had made 235/3, with Marcus Stoinis (68) and Nicholas Pooran (44) still going strong.

But the dismissals of Marcus Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran in quick successions didn’t help them. In the last two overs, LSG could score only 22 runs, as they fell short by only 7 runs in an attempt to settle a new record.

The social media erupted amidst carnage by the Lucknow Super Giants at Mohali. Cricket Twitter expected them to break the record.

However, as LSG’s innings ended, the memes were out on the platform, with RCB being the centre of attention. RCB, who hold the record for both the highest and lowest IPL score, were dragged by the users.

This is how they reacted:

You ain't getting less than 49, you ain't getting more than 263 either. It's rcb heritage. — arfan (@Im__Arfan) April 28, 2023





RCB records difficult to beat



1) 263 highest

2) 49 lowest

3) 175* Individual score

4) Highest 200+ partnerships.

5) 973 highest runs by Kohli

6) 2 Maiden over wickets

7) 5-5 by Kumble

8) 15 over match century

9) Harshal 32 wickets in a season

10) Virat & Ab partnership 229… pic.twitter.com/kbRbAlkvTe — 𝙎𝙋𝙄𝘿𝙀𝙔シ︎ (@Spidey_RCB) April 28, 2023





Most of the times we were concerned of RCB's 49-run record being broken. Rare occasion today to see a team coming close to their 263. — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) April 28, 2023





LSG's 257 >>>> RCB's 263 in my books coz LSG scored vs Rabada, Arshdeep, Rahul Chahar etc while RCB scored vs these handicapped bowlers pic.twitter.com/niIM9cpCZj — Bakri Player (@cric_nerd2) April 28, 2023

















me and my twitter friends tonight as RCB 263 record is safe and still unbroken. 🕺#LSGvsPBKS pic.twitter.com/LhVN5b0v2f — Akshat (@AkshatOM10) April 28, 2023









263 is the 2nd pride of RCB, 1st one is still 49 😎 — Pratham. (@76thHundredWhxn) April 28, 2023



Punjab Kings lost the match by 56 runs in the end, as they were all-out on 201 in 19.5 overs. It was a thumping victory for LSG, who now sit in the second position on the points table.