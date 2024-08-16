A return to RCB on the cards for a star bowler with retention out of the question

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) were among the best teams in the competition in the previous cycle, reaching playoffs twice in three attempts.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) were among the best teams in the competition in the previous cycle, reaching playoffs twice in three attempts. While they had an all-round team, RCB still lacked a quality wrist-spinner, especially in the last couple of seasons.

They bought Wanindu Hasaranga at INR 10.75 crore in the mega auction in 2022, and the Sri Lankan spinner delivered brilliantly with the ball. However, his performances shrunk the following season, and RCB released him ahead of the 2024 season.

They have tried Karn Sharma and Himanshu Sharma in the previous couple of editions, but the results haven’t been as convincing. Hence, they will search for a quality leg-spinner who can be a consistent wicket-taker in every phase.

That’s where they can re-acquire Yuzvendra Chahal, a proven match-winner in the competition. He was with Rajasthan Royals (RR) by the last edition and became an integral member quickly.

Also Read: Gujarat Titans Set to Lose X-factor Overseas Pace Duo into IPL 2025 Auction Pool

Why will Rajasthan Royal release Yuzvendra Chahal?

Rajasthan Royals have multiple local and overseas players to retain and will have an uphill task to chalk out the best ones. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, and Riyan Parag are among the first-choice players RR would want to keep.

Other options for them are Dhruv Jurel and Trent Boult, who will be in high demand in the IPL auction. Then, RR also have the option to retain Shimron Hetmyer, who has been mighty successful in a fairly hard role and churned out consistent performances.

That leaves no place for Yuzvendra Chahal. It’s not that Chahal is not good enough to be one of the retentions; it’s just that other players offer so much that it’s hard to look beyond them.

Chahal has been RR’s leading wicket-taker in the previous three editions and is an asset for any T20 side. However, the team composition of RR might tempt the management to make a harsh call.

Telegram Group Join Now

First bowler in the history of IPL to take 200 wickets! 🙌



Congratulations Yuzvendra Chahal 👏👏



Watch the match LIVE on @JioCinema and @StarSportsIndia 💻📱#TATAIPL | #RRvMI | @yuzi_chahal pic.twitter.com/zAcG8TR6LN — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 22, 2024

The homecoming for Yuzvendra Chahal?

It seems like Yuzvendra Chahal will be in the auction again, and RCB will have an opportunity to make him their own again. Chahal will be in high demand, but the last mega auction depicted RCB’s willingness to get a quality leg-spinner.

Hence, they can have a genuine match-winner, who knows the team and their home venue well without wasting an overseas slot like the previous cycle. Chahal took 139 wickets at an average of 22.03 and a strike rate of 17.43 in 112 IPL innings, including two four-wicket hauls, while playing for RCB.

RR can use RTM to get him back, but a lot will depend on how his pricing stands by the end of his bid. All in All, RCB should go after him and try getting him again.

There are a few wrist spinners of Chahal’s quality in the league, and even though his value will surge in the auction, he is a worthy pick. It won’t be a surprise if the IPL 2025 auction sees a homecoming for Chahal.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.