Australian for an Australian! Mumbai Indians name replacement for injured Jhye Richardson

Riley Meredith has previously represented Punjab Kings & Mumbai Indians in IPL

Five-time IPL winners Mumbai Indians (MI) have named Australian pacer Riley Meredith as a replacement for injured Jhye Richardson. The Rohit Sharma-led side on Thursday announced the Aussie's signing, who will be joining the franchise for 1.5 Crore. Richardson is currently suffering from a hamstring injury and is ruled out of IPL 2023.

Riley Meredith, who will join the squad ahead of Mumbai Indians’ next game vs Chennai Super Kings has played 5 T20Is for his national side picking up 8 wickets that include a three-wicket haul. He also has previous IPL experience, having represented the Punjab Kings & Mumbai Indians in earlier editions. In IPL 2022, Meredith featured in 8 matches for MI, picking up 8 wickets. For his stint with Punjab Kings, he signed for a mammoth amount of INR 8 crore. Overall, he has accounted for 12 scalps in his career in the cash-rich league.

The 26-year-old pacer was in sensational form in the Big Bash League, picking up 21 wickets in 14 matches for Hobart Hurricanes.

MI brought in Sandeep Warrier as a replacement for talismanic pacer Jasprit Bumrah

Notably, Mumbai Indians named Sandeep Warrier as a replacement for Jasprit Bumrah, who was ruled out of the 2023 season due to a stress fracture.

The most successful team in IPL have begun the season on a poor note as they were hammered by Royal Challengers Bangalore by 8 wickets at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in their season opener. Rohit Sharma's men are still figuring out their best combination and their bowling let them down in the first match as big gun Jofra Archer went for aplenty.

MI will be hoping to get their campaign back on track in the big blockbuster clash on Saturday. Chennai Super Kings are heading to Mumbai after having beaten Lucknow Super Giants in their first home game of the season.