Riyan Parag: All you need to know about Rajasthan Royals' sleeping giant

Rajasthan Royals acquired the services of Riyan Parag in the IPL 2019 auction for INR 20 Lakhs. His salary stayed the same until 2019, but it increased to INR 3.80 crores when RR bought him back in the IPL 2022 Auction. It has stayed the same since then.

Team: Rajasthan Royals (RR)

Age: 22 years

DOB: 10 November, 2001

Role: Middle-order batter, Part-time off-spinner

Batting Style: Right-handed

IPL Price / Salary: INR 3.80 crores

IPL Career Stats:

Matches - 55

Runs - 643

Avg - 16.92

SR - 125.34

100s - 0

50s - 2

Riyan Parag has carved a niche for himself in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as a dynamic and promising young talent. Making his debut in 2019 for Rajasthan Royals, Parag quickly made headlines, becoming the youngest player to score a half-century in the league at the tender age of 17.

Over the years, his role as a hard-hitting middle-order batter, a handy off-spinner, and an exceptional fielder has been pivotal for his team. His journey reflects a tenacity, and a deep-rooted cricketing pedigree, being the son of former first-class cricketer Parag Das and national-level swimmer Mithoo Barooah.

Throughout his IPL career, spanning 54 matches until 2023, Parag has amassed 600 runs, including two fifties, with his highest score being an unbeaten 56. In addition to his batting, he has also contributed with the ball, taking 4 wickets. His fielding skills have not gone unnoticed, with a total of 30 catches, underlining his status as a versatile cricketer.

The 2022 season was particularly notable for Riyan, where he took 17 catches, the most by any non-wicketkeeper in that tournament, alongside playing a match-winning knock of 56* in a crucial game against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Riyan's domestic performance has been equally impressive, highlighted by his record-setting spree in the 2023-24 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He emerged as the highest run-getter and the top six-hitter of the tournament, amassing 510 runs at a stunning average of 85 and a strike rate of 182.79, including seven consecutive half-centuries—a first in T20 cricket.

WATCH: Riyan Parag's viral "no one is at my level" celebration in SMAT 2023

Yashasvi Jaiswal IPL 2024 Price, Salary, Team, Career Stats and Records

Furthermore, his prowess with the ball was on display as he claimed 11 wickets throughout the tournament. His exceptional form continued in the Ranji Trophy, where he struck back-to-back centuries against Chhattisgarh and Kerala, showing his capabilities as a dominant force in domestic cricket.

Telegram Group Join Now

Riyan is determined to translate his domestic success onto the IPL stage, aiming for a resurgence after facing criticism in the previous edition. His dedication to refining his game, evident from his rigorous practice sessions with his father and coach, and his mindset of aggressive batting from the get-go, indicates his readiness for the challenges ahead.

His ambition is not just personal performance but to significantly contribute to the Rajasthan Royals' quest for their second IPL trophy.

Riyan Parag's journey from a promising young talent to a seasoned performer in both domestic circuits and the IPL is a testament to his hard work, and the relentless pursuit of excellence. As the IPL 2024 continues, cricket enthusiasts and the Rajasthan Royals will be eagerly watching this young prodigy, hoping he can bring his explosive domestic form to the grand stage of the IPL and play a pivotal role in the team's success.

Riyan Parag IPL 2024 Price / Salary: INR 3.80 crores

Rajasthan Royals acquired the services of Riyan Parag in the IPL 2019 auction for INR 20 Lakhs. His salary stayed the same until 2019, but it increased to INR 3.80 crores when RR bought him back in the IPL 2022 Auction. It has stayed the same since then.

Here is how Riyan Parag's IPL Price has changed over the years:

Year Price IPL Team 2019 20.00 Lac Rajasthan Royals 2020 20.00 Lac Rajasthan Royals 2021 20.00 Lac Rajasthan Royals 2022 3.80 Cr Rajasthan Royals 2023 3.80 Cr Rajasthan Royals 2024 3.80 Cr Rajasthan Royals

FAQs

1. What team does Riyan Parag play for in the IPL?

Riyan Parag is a key player for the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League.

2. When did Riyan Parag make his IPL debut?

Riyan Parag made his debut in the IPL in 2019.

3. What significant record did Riyan Parag achieve in the IPL at a young age?

He became the youngest player to score a half-century in the IPL at the age of 17.

4. How many runs has Riyan Parag scored in his IPL career up until 2023?

Up until 2023, Riyan Parag has scored a total of 600 runs in his IPL career.

5. What is Riyan Parag's highest score in the IPL?

Riyan Parag's highest score in the IPL is an unbeaten 56.

6. How many wickets has Riyan Parag taken in his IPL career as of 2023?**

As of 2023, Riyan Parag has taken 4 wickets in his IPL career.

7. In which domestic tournament did Riyan Parag become the highest run-getter and top six-hitter?

Riyan Parag was the highest run-getter and top six-hitter in the 2023-24 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

8. What remarkable feat did Riyan Parag achieve in the 2023-24 Ranji Trophy?

In the 2023-24 Ranji Trophy, Riyan Parag struck consecutive centuries against Chattisgarh and Kerala, also becoming the highest six-hitter of the tournament.

9. What is Riyan Parag's focus for the IPL 2024?

Riyan Parag is focused on translating his impressive domestic form into success in the IPL 2024 and aims to contribute significantly to the Rajasthan Royals' quest for their second IPL trophy.

10. How has Riyan Parag prepared for the IPL 2024?

Ahead of IPL 2024, Riyan Parag has been rigorously practicing, focusing on improving his white-ball game and expressing himself more on the field. He has been fine-tuning his game during the off-season with his father, Parag Das, and coach, Zubin Bharucha.