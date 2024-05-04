Riyan Parag reacts to his T20 World Cup 2024 omission

Riyan Parag sheds light on whether he was disappointed with his exclusion in the T20 World Cup 2024 India squad

The Young Indian batter Riyan Parag recently reflected on his omission from the Indian squad for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 in the United States of America and West Indies. The BCCI recently announced India’s 15 man squad for the upcoming global tournament which is set to kickoff in June after the conclusion of IPL 2024.

India’s squad for the T20 World Cup comprises noteworthy inclusions like the Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson who marks his debut in the marquee tournament alongside Shivam Dube.

Riyan Parag has had a remarkable IPL 2024 season as he continues to shine bright while shutting down the trolls and critics with his consistent performances in the tournament. Before the commencement of the 17th edition of the cricket league, Parag was nowhere in contention to wear the orange cap ( for the leading run getter).

Riyan Parag Reflects on his recent performances for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2024

In the post match presentation after the recently concluded clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Riyan Parag shed light on whether he was disappointed with his exclusion in the T20 World Cup 2024 India squad, considering his stellar performances in IPL 2024.

Parag discussed, “Not really. Until last year, I was not even in contention to play in the IPL right? So I have heard a few rumors. I am not on social media anymore. I heard a few noises here and there but I am just glad they are taking my name for the right reasons now. I was not really thinking about anything. I am really happy for the boys in our team, Sanju bhaiya specially, getting the call-up. It is going to be great for our country and hopefully we bring the World Cup home.”

Riyan Parag talking about not receiving the call up for the T20 World Cup. pic.twitter.com/dvyClhfIAk — iThunder (@HiPrsm) May 2, 2024

Parag said, "I have a lot of areas to improve. I am not in my best form, I would have finished the game otherwise. I have a lot of areas to perfect. I try to learn from my mistakes and not repeat them. Is it my best innings? No. I would say that if I get a hundred. It is never good to end on the losing side. We did a lot of things right. We will focus on more rather than dwelling on our mistakes. We are in a good position in the points table.”

Looking to confirm their spot in the IPL 2024 play-offs, Rajasthan Royals will next clash against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on May 7.